"As long as there is time" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool plans for Deadline Day 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe the club will sign any new player on transfer deadline day (Thursday, September 1). The Reds have been linked with numerous midfielders this summer as they look to sign a replacement for the injured duo of Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp has not ruled out any business altogether. However, he did state that the chances of a new arrival are very low. This is despite a hamstring injury picked up by club captain Jordan Henderson during their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp said the following when asked about Liverpool's deadline day dealings (via the Liverpool Echo):

“I don’t think so. But as long as there is time we should not close the door completely. Obviously, Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring injury, which is absolutely not helpful. But I don’t think so.”

A few days back Klopp accepted that the Reds do need a new central midfielder. The Merseyside outfit have been linked with many midfielders in the past few weeks. These included the likes of Konrad Laimer, Moises Caicedo and Ruben Neves amongst others.

However, it is highly unlikely that any of the aforementioned players will be unveiled as new signings at Anfield at the end of the transfer deadline day.

Things are not all bad for Jurgen Klopp. Youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have looked great in midfield and have chipped in with crucial goals. However, a lack of midfield depth was seen when the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark found a place on the bench in recent games.

Curtis Jones, however, has returned from injury and was named on the bench during Liverpool's game against Newcastle United.

Fabio Carvalho's late goal ensured Liverpool beat Newcastle United at Anfield

New signing Fabio Carvalho scored the winner in the eighth minute of injury time to secure a 2-1 comeback win for the Reds against Newcastle United.

Newcastle took the lead through their marquee new arrival Alexander Isak in the first half. Liverpool, however, scored two goals in the second half through Roberto Firmino and Carvalho to pick up their second consecutive win of the new season.

The Reds have not made the best of the starts to the 2022-23 season. They failed to win any of their first three league outings, which included a defeat to rivals Manchester United.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have found their mojo back after wins over Bournemouth (9-0) and Newcastle United.

