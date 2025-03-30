AS Monaco poke fun at Arsenal as ex-Gunners star Mika Biereth makes Ligue 1 history after just 10 matches in French league

Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco poked fun at Arsenal after striker Mika Biereth made history with a goal in his side's 2-1 home win over Nice. The Denmark international became the first player in Ligue 1 history to reach 12 goals in just ten league appearances.

Biereth missed an early penalty, but did not allow that to deter him as he found the back of the net to help Monaco draw level in the second half. The former Arsenal man fired an effort into the top corner from near post, bringing up a dozen league goals this term.

Following the win at home, the French outfit took to their social media to celebrate the exploits of their summer signing from Sturm Graz. They did, however, take the opportunity to remind everyone of the player's roots, pointing out that he came from the Arsenal academy.

"The first player to score 12 goals in his first 10 Ligue 1 matches. Our Hale End Graduate, Mika Biereth," they posted.

Biereth has been in sensational form since joining the Ligue 1 outfit for a reported €15 million. The 22-year-old has scored league hat-tricks against Auxerre, Nantes, and Reims this season, with his goals helping the side reach second place on the table.

Arsenal sold Biereth to Sturm Graz for just over €5 million after a successful loan spell at the club, opting against giving him a look-in under Mikel Arteta. The striker's stock has continued to grow.

Arsenal academy graduate in contention for Fulham clash: Reports

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is reportedly in contention to feature for the side when they face fellow London side Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 1. The England international has been on the sidelines since November, having undergone surgery to repair some damage to his hamstring.

A report from the BBC has claimed that Saka is in line to make the squad for the Gunners' game against Fulham. While his participation against the Cottagers is still doubtful, the club are certain that he will be able to feature against Real Madrid next week in the UEFA Champions League.

Bukayo Saka scored five goals and provided ten assists in 16 league appearances this term for the Gunners before his injury against Crystal Palace. The imminent return of the 23-year-old to action will be a major boost for his side in what remains of the 2024-25 season.

