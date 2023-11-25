"As poor as they’ve been" - Mark Lawrenson predicts Everton vs Manchester United result as Premier League action returns

Former Liverpool defender turned football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United to beat Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees will host Erik ten Hag's side on Sunday, November 26, after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

It will be a hugely uphill task for Everton to stave off relegation. The Merseyside club were enjoying a good run of form prior to the punishment, winning three and drawing one of their last five games.

Sean Dyche's side find themselves 19th in the table after the points deduction and will be eager to push back up the league. Manchester United, on the other hand, head to Goodison Park as one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

Mark Lawrenson has backed Everton to give their all to make things incredibly difficult for the visitors but has still tipped a win for the Red Devils. He told Paddypower:

"Goodison Park will be like the colosseum! Everton will throw absolutely everything at Manchester United but I can see United beating them. It’ll be the Charge of the Light Brigade, I just think United will pick them off a little bit, as poor as they’ve been."

Lawrenson's prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings, having won four of their last five league outings. They defeated Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last season but were beaten by the Toffees in the same fixture in the 2021-22 campaign.

Erik Ten Hag provides Luke Shaw fitness update ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against Everton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has provided an update on star defender Luke Shaw's chances of facing Everton this Sunday (November 26). Shaw has been a major absentee for the Red Devils this campaign having missed the last 16 games due to a muscular injury.

However, the England international was back in training this week ahead of Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park. He could be in line to make a vital return to the side against the Toffees, as per Erik ten Hag. He said (via mufcMPB):

"He’s been training for two weeks with the team and we are quite hopeful that he will return to the squad for Sunday’s game."

Manchester United have struggled with plenty of injuries this season. Apart from Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are also on the sidelines with injuries.