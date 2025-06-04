"As quick as that" - Arsenal legend claims PL star is Arsene Wenger's dream signing for Gunners this summer

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has named Alexander Isak as Arsene Wenger's dream signing at the Emirates this summer. It comes as Isak has remained a priority target for several big-money Premier League clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

In a discussion on his Seaman Says podcast, the goalkeeper revealed Wenger's dream signing for Arsenal (via Metro):

"I had a dinner with Arsene Wenger, a charity dinner, about three weeks ago, I asked him that question. I said, ‘You’re the boss, who would you sign this summer?’ – Isak, he said, as quick as that."

Before the transfer window opened, reports linked Isak to the Emirates s the Gunners look to sign a striker who could help them win the Premier League. While the search for other options is ongoing, Isak could be a remarkable option. The Swede has proven himself by consistently delivering goals.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Newcastle United would demand £150 million for Isak, which the Gunners might be unwilling to pay, so the move appears unlikely.

Last term, Isak contributed 27 goals and six assists in 42 games across competition for the Magpies.

"He’s so demanding, and he wants 100% from everyone" Ethan Nwaneri on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Ethan Nwaneri has said that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is demanding and expects every player to give their best. He also added that the Spanish tactician doesn't accept anything below the expected standards.

In a discussion with Ian Wright on Premier League Productions, the teenager said (via Arsenal Insider):

“I think he’s (Arteta) literally been the same ever since I first met him to now, in terms of how demanding he is. I think the way that he trains, I think that’s what really has changed this club because he’s so demanding, and he wants 100% from everyone, every day, and he won’t accept anything less, and I think that really helps you as a player.

"It goes to show the impact the manager can have away from the pitch, with the players feeling that support each day."

Nwaneri had a campaign to build upon last term, scoring nine goals and delivering two assists in 37 outings for the Gunners.

