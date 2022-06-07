"AS Roma already planning for medical tests" - Fabrizio Romano says Jose Mourinho is very close to being reunited with Manchester United player 

Jose Mourinho is close to reuniting with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, with the player set to undergo medical tests at AS Roma next month, as per Fabrizio Romano.

As per Romano, an agreement for a one-year contract until 2023 has been reached between Matic and Roma, which will be put to paper soon. The deal will include an option to extend the contract for a further season.

The Serbian midfielder's contract expires at the end of June and he confirmed last month that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports in May and when asked about his relationship with the Manchester United star, he said that Matic is one of the players that he trusts. He said (as per Yahoo):

“Everybody knows my relationship with Nemanja, he’s one of the guys with my trust. We won together, we fought together in United too."

He added:

“He’s a fantastic player but that’s the kind of answer that is not good for me or for the player.”

Matic will turn 34 in August and after spending eight seasons in the Premier League, it seems he has decided to look for a new challenge. He was not a regular starter for the 13-time Premier League winners, making 23 appearances in the league last term, with seven of them coming from the bench.

Mourinho has a good understanding with the Manchester United midfielder

Jose Mourinho has a long-standing relationship with Nemanja Matic, having spent roughly £61 million in transfer fees on the player. He first brought Matic back to Chelsea in the January transfer window in 2014 for £21 million. Mourinho joined United in 2016 and spent £40 million for the midfielder's services at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager won the Europa Conference League in his first season in charge at Roma and will be looking to strengthen his squad for the upcoming season.

Having managed Matic in previous clubs, the two will likely have no problems getting along at the capital club. Matic announced on Instagram in April that the 2021-22 season will be his last with the Red Devils. He wrote (as per the Manchester United website):

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision."

He continued:

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support."

