AS Roma offer 2-year contract to Real Madrid star if he 'betrays' Florentino Perez - Reports

AS Roma have reportedly offered a two-year contract to Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández if he 'betrays' Florentino Perez and chooses to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, as per El Nacional.

LOCO @Loco_ST_ Nacho Fernandez est surveillé par l’AS Roma. Nacho Fernandez est surveillé par l’AS Roma. 🚨Nacho Fernandez est surveillé par l’AS Roma.🇮🇹🔍 https://t.co/EeSKXXDoCN

Despite his desire to stay at Real Madrid, Nacho's current contract expires in June. There have been no negotiations with club president Florentino Perez regarding a renewal. This had led to rumors of his departure, with Wolverhampton Wanderers seeming to be the most likely destination until AS Roma threw their hat into the ring.

Nacho's recent performances for Los Blancos have been impressive, with the Spanish international showcasing his versatility and experience as both a central defender and a right-back.

He has enjoyed more game time due to injuries in the squad and has been a crucial player for Real Madrid in recent weeks. However, the Spanish international wants to start regularly, which Los Blancos are uncomfortable with.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Nacho’s decision regarding his future could come very soon. Real Madrid have informed him that they want him to stay but the player is still thinking about it. He wants to feel like a starter. Nacho’s decision regarding his future could come very soon. Real Madrid have informed him that they want him to stay but the player is still thinking about it. He wants to feel like a starter. @marca 🚨 Nacho’s decision regarding his future could come very soon. Real Madrid have informed him that they want him to stay but the player is still thinking about it. He wants to feel like a starter. @marca https://t.co/YHkxF7pWRL

He has played much higher than his teammates, including Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez. This has led many to call for him to be a regular starter on Carlo Ancelotti's side, and there has even been talk of renewing his contract.

However, AS Roma's offer may be tempting for the defender as it guarantees him a two-year contract, whereas Madrid will only offer him a one-year extension. Jose Mourinho, who gave Nacho his debut in the first team at Santiago Bernabeu, is delighted at the prospect of signing the versatile defender for Roma.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid want to solve the contract renewals of Asensio, Ceballos, Kroos and Nacho and the signing of Bellingham before thinking about Modrić's future. 🎖| Real Madrid want to solve the contract renewals of Asensio, Ceballos, Kroos and Nacho and the signing of Bellingham before thinking about Modrić's future. @relevo 🚨🎖| Real Madrid want to solve the contract renewals of Asensio, Ceballos, Kroos and Nacho and the signing of Bellingham before thinking about Modrić's future. @relevo

The 33-year-old defender is said to be considering his options, as this may be his last chance to try his luck outside of La Liga Santander, and Serie A is always an option worth exploring.

The defender is only two titles away from matching Marcelo Vieira, the player with the most trophies in Madrid's history. Although he may not be considered a legend at the club, Nacho has been an important player for Los Blancos, with 23 titles. Whether he stays with Real Madrid or moves to AS Roma, Nacho's future remains uncertain.

Nacho Hernandez considering Real Madrid contract renewal, won't join Spanish rivals out of loyalty - Report

Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez, who has spent over a decade playing for Real Madrid, is still contemplating a renewal offer from the club.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive



— @marca Nacho is still thinking about Real Madrid’s renewal offer. In case he leaves, he will not join another Spanish club out of loyalty to Real Madrid. Nacho is still thinking about Real Madrid’s renewal offer. In case he leaves, he will not join another Spanish club out of loyalty to Real Madrid.— @marca https://t.co/nv0DfnFpRD

However, according to a report by MARCA, Nacho is being linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. Despite this, the player has expressed his loyalty to his boyhood club, stating that he will not join another Spanish team if he leaves.

It remains to be seen whether Nacho will renew his contract or seek a new challenge elsewhere, but his love and respect for Los Blancos will always remain intact.

Poll : 0 votes