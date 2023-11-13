AS Roma want to sign £20m Arsenal star in the January transfer window: Reports

Italian side AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window.

The Poland international has seen little game time since joining the Gunners in January 2023 from Spezia for a fee of £20 million. Consequently, the centre-half could consider a move away from the Emirates.

According to the Italian publication, Tuttomercatoweb, Jose Mourinho's side have expressed an interest in Kiwior and are currently exploring the possibility of a loan move.

The Serie A outfit are eyeing a move for the Arsenal defender considering Ivory Coast international Evan Ndicka will be headed for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Given the circumstances, a short-term move to Italy could benefit the 23-year-old Gunners star. Kiwior has made just four appearances in the Premier League this season, out of which he's started two fixtures.

Overall, he's managed eight appearances across all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign, without scoring a goal or assisting. Since arriving in north London earlier this year, the Polish centre-back has played 16 matches, bagging one goal.

The left-footed defender is versatile and has also been utilized at left-back by Mikel Arteta. It will be interesting to see whether Kiwior leaves Arsenal and completes a move to Roma in January.

Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after 3-1 Burnley win

Oleksandr Zinchenko (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lavished praise on defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after the 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday (November 11). The Ukraine international also netted a sensational third on the night for the Gunners (74').

During his latest match, the former Manchester City man managed an 87% passing accuracy, won seven of his eight ground duels, and completed all seven attempted long balls.

Addressing Zinchenko's performance, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"I was very happy with him. Especially against these teams, the fluidity and threat he gives, the way he progresses the ball, the spaces that he occupies and gets avaliable for other players I think is critical. His defending part I really liked today, how committed he was in every defending action, the goal he scored is a really good example of how he’s living the game."

Following this victory, the north Londoners are placed third in the Premier League, level on points with second-placed Liverpool and one point behind leaders Manchester City.