Former Manchester City captain Pablo Zabaleta paid tribute to ex-teammate David Silva following the latter's retirement from professional football.

On July 27, Silva announced his decision to hang up his boots. After suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season with Real Sociedad, he decided to call time on his 19-year playing career.

Silva established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world during his time with Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder and Zabaleta were part of the Cityzens' dressing room for seven years together, where they both shared the pitch 192 times.

In an interview with ESPN, Zabaleta praised the Spaniard and stated that he proved many doubters wrong with his football.

"He changed the history of the club. When David arrived, he put City among the great teams. There were a lot of people who doubted him, because they thought he was a player who physically might not be able to cope with the pace and intensity of the Premier League, that maybe the amount of physical contact wouldn't be good for him. But far from it," he said.

Zabaleta also stated that Silva was among the top three players he worked with in his career.

"As soon as the ball rolled, you saw. You couldn't get it off him; he never lost it. When he came, that was when City started to compete for important titles... You watch his goals, his plays and it's truly magnificent. I would say he's in the best three players I have worked with, without doubt. He was a player who made others better, everyone benefited," he added.

Former Manchester City star David Silva's career highlights

Manchester City paid Valencia £29 million in the summer of 2010 to acquire David Silva's services, beating competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

The diminutive midfielder went on to make 436 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals and registering 140 assists. He helped the Sky Blues win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups.

David Silva was a fan favourite during his time at Manchester City. Such was the magnitude of his contributions to the club that a statue of him was unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium in 2021.

Silva was equally successful on the international stage with Spain, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as the Euros in 2008 and 2012. In his 125 caps for his country, he scored 35 goals, making him their fourth-highest goal scorer of all time.