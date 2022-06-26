"As a Spurs supporter I am nervous" - Former Premier League midfielder says Arsenal closing in on 'fantastic' signing could be bad news for Tottenham

Former Premier League midfielder Darren Ambrose has admitted that Arsenal's impending signing of talented forward Gabriel Jesus has made him nervous as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. The Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Manchester City over the transfer of the Brazil international.

Ambrose described the deal as a 'fantastic' transfer for Mikel Arteta's side and also expressed worry as a Spurs fan in comments he made to talkSPORT:

"Good business all round. He has a point to prove. Being a Spurs supporter, a couple of weeks ago, I am, of course, delighted with the signings Spurs are making and the players we are being linked to.

"But Arsenal seem to be making moves now. If this gets over the line, then he's going with a point to prove. I say that a bit tongue-and-cheek really. He has come from Manchester City and has won an abundance of trophies there. He just won the Premier League title and he has played a key role."

He added:

"But they have brought in Erling Haaland, he couldn't really get in as a number nine anyway, they played without a number nine, so it's a good deal for Manchester City for £45 million and I think it's a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

"I think he will do very well, Gabriel Jesus. He is a goalscorer and I think with a point to prove, it's a great signing and, as a Spurs supporter, I am nervous."

Gabriel Jesus has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side over the last five years. The 25-year-old has scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists for the reigning Premier League champions in 236 matches in all competitions.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus ✍️ BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus ✍️ https://t.co/Tcc4PaevIx

The Brazilian was excellent in the home stretch of last season, netting six times in the final seven Premier League games. However, the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Ricky Alvarez at the Etihad could limit his gametime, which is far from ideal in a World Cup year.

Gabriel Jesus offers Arsenal a different dimension in attack

Gabriel Jesus has been highly successful at club and international level

Gabriel Jesus sought a move away from City in search of regular playing time and is now on the verge of joining Arsenal. The Gunners appear to have won the race for his signature and fans of the club have expressed optimism over his potentially positive contributions to the Emirates outfit.

Jesus is a proven Premier League campaigner and has a trophy cabinet full of honours at club and international level.

Arsenal @Arsenal



After signing a new deal, we gave Arsenal members the chance to call Time to ring Eddie!After signing a new deal, we gave Arsenal members the chance to call @EddieNketiah9 and leave a message... Time to ring Eddie! 📞 After signing a new deal, we gave Arsenal members the chance to call @EddieNketiah9 and leave a message... ☎️

The former Palmeiras man will bring a winning mentality into a squad that is filled with inexperienced but talented players.

He undoubtedly has what it takes to succeed in north London and Gunners fans will be hoping Jesus can be the club's target man for years to come.

