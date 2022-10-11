“As a teammate, after the game I spoke to Messi to see how he was feeling” – Nicolas Otamendi offers update on PSG superstar’s injury

Benfica star Nicolas Otamendi has revealed that he checked up on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after last Wednesday’s (October 5) Champions League Group H clash in Portugal. Otamendi has claimed that his compatriot only suffered a muscle overload and no one at the Argentina camp was worried about his participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG and Benfica played out an exhilarating 1-1 draw in their Champions League Group H matchday three clash last week. Lionel Messi fired his team in front in the 22nd minute, but a Danilo Pereira own goal denied the Parisians maximum points. In the latter stages of the game, Messi suffered a calf injury, which saw him sit out PSG’s goalless draw with Reims on Saturday (October 9).

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Leo Messi has completed more accurate through balls than any other player in Europe's top 5 league this season (13). The next best is Neymar with 7... Leo Messi has completed more accurate through balls than any other player in Europe's top 5 league this season (13). The next best is Neymar with 7... 🔐 Leo Messi has completed more accurate through balls than any other player in Europe's top 5 league this season (13). The next best is Neymar with 7... https://t.co/71TLLfxlez

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with the Parisians, Otamendi disclosed that he had a chat with the Argentine captain last week, offering an update on his injury. The center-back said (via Canal Supporters):

“As a teammate, after the game I spoke to Messi to see how he was feeling, like I do with everyone. I'm not worried about his absence because we know how important he is for the Argentina national team. He had an overload because of his sequence of matches since the start of the season.”

The former Barcelona skipper has taken part in 13 matches for the Parisians this season across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

Nicolas Otamendi believes that Lionel Messi’s absence is a big loss for PSG

Otamendi also talked about the impact of Lionel Messi’s absence, calling it a big loss for the team from the French capital. He, however, clarified that it would not change Benfica’s approach to the game, stating that playing against the French champions was a massive motivator in itself.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣Benfica coach Schmidt: "For me, Leo Messi is still the best player in the world. Of course, PSG's approach may be different, because he doesn't play & we are talking about a special footballer, who connects teammates and can create goal-scoring opportunities in the last third." 🗣Benfica coach Schmidt: "For me, Leo Messi is still the best player in the world. Of course, PSG's approach may be different, because he doesn't play & we are talking about a special footballer, who connects teammates and can create goal-scoring opportunities in the last third." https://t.co/QvLIh77G5p

Otamendi added:

“It's a big loss for them. Obviously, for us, it's something that doesn't change the way we think and play. We came with the desire to win and to leave with the three points which are important. We will always be focused. The Champions League is a different competition and playing against teams like PSG is an extra motivation. We want tomorrow to be a good game and we want to win.”

Christophe Galtier’s side are currently leading Group H, but only on goals scored (6 vs 5). They are not only level on points with Benfica (7 points) but also share the same goal difference (3 goals).

