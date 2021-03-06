Ashley Cole backs John Terry claim about Mason Mount’s future as Chelsea captain

Following Chelsea’s impressive win over Liverpool, club legend Ashley Cole has backed up John Terry’s claim that Mason Mount has the qualities to captain Chelsea in the future.

Mount wore the Chelsea armband in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Luton Town back in January, becoming the second-youngest player to lead the team after club legend John Terry wore the armband as a 21-year-old.

After the game, John Terry claimed the Chelsea academy player will one day captain both Chelsea and the England national team.

Speaking on a live session on Instagram, Terry said: “He [Mason Mount] has been the best Chelsea player this season."

"He's been here since the age of six, he trains very well and is showing leadership qualities."

"Future Chelsea and England captain [for sure]."

On Thursday, Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead in the first half with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner after latching on to a lofted pass from N’Golo Kante.

🗣️ "He is their best player. The first name on the teamsheet"



🗣️ "He has everything to be the next Chelsea captain"



Ashley Cole and Jamie Redknapp have some high praise for Mason Mount ©️ pic.twitter.com/oV6FwofhUP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2021

His impressive outing prompted former Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole to back John Terry’s claim predicting that Mount could lead the Blues as early as next season.

"Talking about Mason Mount, what he produced today was brilliant," Ashley Cole said on Sky Sports, via Football London.

Advertisement

"For me, he’s one of the most vocal players in this team. He presses with intensity, he mentioned they wanted to press high and regain it high."

"He’s the one who initiates the press, he starts it, and he got the goal. I agree with him, he has to start focusing on scoring and being more effective."

"What a player he is, he’s got the right attitude and next season, he’ll definitely be pushing for captaincy."

Mason Mount has the qualities to be Chelsea’s future captain

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Mason Mount has been a star performer for Chelsea since making his loan return from Derby County. His impressive outings for the Blues have attracted praise from fans and pundits alike.

The England international became Chelsea’s youngest captain when he led the line in the FA Cup win over Luton Town back in January.

With squad leaders like Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Jorginho all rested, Frank Lampard handed Mount the captain's armband in what was his penultimate game in charge of the Blues.

✨ @masonmount_10 has scored 12 and assisted 8 goals in the #PL for Chelsea



He’s the second-youngest player to reach 20 goals and assists for the club in the #PL after only Arjen Robben#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/FZsES1iTPW — Premier League (@premierleague) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Speaking on the official Chelsea website following the game, the former Chelsea manager claimed the England international deserved it, as he had been playing as a captain.

"I only told him quickly in the dressing room because the armband was already hanging on his shirt, so I saw him clock it. I went over to him and I kept it brief."

"Listen, he deserves it. He is playing like a captain and he played like a captain recently and all season."

"He loves Chelsea and came through the academy."

"Like I said, it will be one for the future for him with the hierarchy and how it is."

"But Mason is going to be a captain many times for the club going forward just not regularly right now."

Mason Mount has now registered 12 goals and eight assists since making his first-team debut for Chelsea and is the second-youngest player to reach a total of 20 goals and assists since Arjen Robben.