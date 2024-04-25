Ashley Cole explains the difference between playing for Arsenal and Chelsea

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Ashley Cole has opened up about the differences he experienced playing at the two London clubs.

The Englishman, who is one of the best full-backs to grace the Premier League, was an Arsenal academy product. Cole broke into the first team in 2000 and rose to prominence at the north London outfit.

After winning two Premier League titles, playing a major role in the Invincibles season, and lifting three FA Cups, Cole moved to Chelsea in 2006. The well-rounded left-back went on to win another Premier League, four more FA Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the League Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Eurosport about his respective tenures at Arsenal and Chelsea, Cole said of his time with the Gunners:

"When you retire, you respect both clubs immensely. The joy I had at Arsenal, my boyhood club - it gave me everything and I'll never, ever forget that.

"I never expected at 18 to be playing for Arsenal. All that hard work is gifted with an opportunity. The minute you play for Arsenal, you understand there's more hard work, it's going to be a long road. But the feeling of putting on that shirt was very satisfying. It was an incredible feeling.

"After a while, it becomes a job where you have to win. It's not about the trophies in this instance - my magic moment has to be making my debut."

He added on his Chelsea career:

"At Chelsea, I had a different kind of mentality. I was angrier when I went there. I played with more anger. I wanted to win, it was all about winning. My magic moment was winning the Champions League."

Cole registered 384 appearances in the Premier League before hanging up his boots, recording 15 goals and 38 assists.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Ashley Cole assesses his playing style and the modern-day full-back

Cole was renowned for being a well-rounded full-back who offered plenty in both attack and defense, famous for his legendary battles with former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Englishman, who was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Chelsea legend John Terry and Manchester United icon Andrew Cole, assessed his playing style in the aforementioned interview.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back said:

"I felt the way I played, I was good defending my box, in the middle third I was good, in the attacking third I was decent, but playing with more width. Now full-backs have to be good enough to play inside, be comfortable receiving with players behind them."

Discussing what it takes to be a modern-day full-back, the Englishman added:

"I think I could've done that, but football has evolved and changed. Full-backs now, do they take more responsibility defending? No. But is that due to the effect of managers wanting them higher up? I don't think it's a bad thing to see full-backs going inside and overloading."

After eight seasons at Stamford Bridge, Cole signed for AS Roma for a season and a half before joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC. He then spent six months at Derby County before his retirement.