Ashley Cole and Graeme Souness name Frank Lampard's first pick on the Chelsea team sheet

Ashley Cole and Graeme Souness claim Mason Mount has to be the first name on Frank Lampard's team sheet every game. The two Sky Sports pundits added that the Chelsea youngster has been in tremendous form and is the main reason for the solid start to the 2020-21 season.

Ashley Cole spoke on Sky Sports after Chelsea's 4-1 win over Sheffield United and heaped praise on Mount. The Chelsea legend believes that the energy and quality he brings to the side helps his teammates thrive. He said:

"Frank has a dilemma but it's a good dilemma. [Christian] Pulisic at the back end of last season was on fire and everyone was like, 'Wow look what this kid can produce'."

"He was the star of the team at the time. But now with so many attacking options it will be difficult at times when everyone is fit. I love having Mason in midfield I think he brings energy, the quality and freedom for other players to thrive."

Chelsea star Mason Mount receives big praise from two legendary figures

Graeme Souness added to what the legendary left-back said and claimed that Mount is overlooked because he is homegrown.

The Liverpool icon went on to boldly state that the Chelsea midfielder is someone who can deliver in the big games as well. He said:

"Because he's homegrown they're overlooked and taking them for granted. Mason Mount is a fabulous player. I think he'd be the first name on my team sheet in midfield."

"We talked about Ziyech but the challenge for him is to see if he can do it against the best teams. We know Mason Mount can, we know he's right up for the cup."

Some Chelsea fans have been highly critical of Frank Lampard for selecting Mount consistently. The youngster has started most of the matches, which has sparked talks about favoritism from the Chelsea manager. Mount has played in various positions for the Blues in his short career.

Chelsea are fifth in Premier League the table right now – just three points behind league leaders Leicester City. Lampard's side return to action on November 21st, as they prepare to take on Newcastle United after the international break.