Ashley Cole names four Premier League stars who are 'elite' full-backs 

Ashley Cole has named Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Reece James, and Destiny Udogie as four Premier League stars who are elite full-backs.

Cole was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Chelsea icon John Terry and Manchester United legend Andrew Cole. The Englishman is considered one of the greatest full-backs to ever grace the English top tier.

Cole registered 384 league appearances during his playing career, contributing 15 goals and 38 assists. The retired full-back, renowned for being a well-rounded defender, was discussing what it takes to be a modern-day full-back in an interview with Eurosport.

Ashley Cole said:

"I felt the way I played, I was good defending my box, in the middle third I was good, in the attacking third I was decent, but playing with more width. Now full-backs have to be good enough to play inside, be comfortable receiving with players behind them."

"I think I could've done that, but football has evolved and changed. Full-backs now, do they take more responsibility defending? No. But is that due to the effect of managers wanting them higher up? I don't think it's a bad thing to see full-backs going inside and overloading."

He added:

"You have to be better in all areas of the pitch. Technically, you have to be better than my generation of full-back, which you have to applaud and give credit to the top ones - Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Reece James, [Andy] Robertson, bombing up and down, and can do everything. Udogie at Tottenham I think is elite."

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have played a huge role in Jurgen Klopp's success at Liverpool, while Reece James, a key player and captain for Chelsea, has been struggling with hamstring injuries this season.

Meanwhile, Udogie, who's enjoyed a breakthrough season at Tottenham Hotspur this season making 28 Premier League appearances, is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to injury.

Former Premier League star Ashley Cole details the differences between playing for Arsenal and Chelsea

Cole came through Arsenal's academy and earned his breakthrough into the first team in 2000. The former England international developed into one of the league's greatest full-backs, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Gunners.

After a successful career in north London that saw him play an instrumental role in Arsenal's Invincibles triumph, Cole moved to Chelsea in 2006. He proceeded to win another Premier League, four FA Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the League Cup with the Blues.

During the aforementioned interview, Cole opened up about his respective stints at the London outfits, explaining the differences he felt playing for them. The Englishman said:

"When you retire, you respect both clubs immensely. The joy I had at Arsenal, my boyhood club - it gave me everything and I'll never, ever forget that."

"After a while, it becomes a job where you have to win. It's not about the trophies in this instance - my magic moment has to be making my debut."

He added:

"At Chelsea, I had a different kind of mentality. I was angrier when I went there. I played with more anger. I wanted to win, it was all about winning. My magic moment was winning the Champions League."