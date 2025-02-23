Ashley Young quotes Jose Mourinho after Everton's penalty controversy against Manchester United

Ashley Young quoted legendary manager Jose Mourinho after Everton's penalty controversy against Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22. The full-back was at the heart of a VAR decision that did not go the way of the Toffees.

In injury time (90+3'), referee Andy Malley pointed to the spot and awarded Everton a penalty after Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt seemingly pulled Ashley Young's shirt. The 39-year-old fell to the turf immediately, which convinced the referee.

However, VAR called the ref to review the decision, and despite the pull on Young's shirt, it was not deemed enough to give the penalty. The decision to overturn the penalty decision was explained on the Premier League Match Centre on X:

"VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."

The match eventually ended 2-2. Ashley Young took to X, quoting Jose Mourinho in reaction to the decision:

"A point’s a point, onwards and upwards! Decisions, Angles. 'I prefer not to speak, if I speak I am in big trouble' UTFT 💙"

Everton went into the game looking for a win, and their first-half performance was proof enough as they went two goals up. Beto opened the scoring in the 19th minute, before Abdoulaye Doucoure added the next in the 33rd minute.

The game turned on its head in the second half, as Bruno Fernandes scored a freekick to half the deficit for United (72'). Eight minutes later (80'), Manuel Ugarte equalized, sealing a point for the Red Devils.

When Jose Mourinho spoke about his love for Manchester United

Last year, Jose Mourinho spoke about his love for Manchester United ahead of the Red Devils' clash against his current club Fenerbahce. Between 2016 and 2018, he managed the English giants, successfully leading them to the Europa League. However, he ended up getting the sack after a series of poor performances.

He admitted that he would have enjoyed a longer stint with United, explaining (via Eurosport):

"I always believe that with more support... I would be there serving a third and fourth season, and we would reach more. But that was the decision... Life goes on. But I love Manchester United, no doubt."

Jose Mourinho went on to manage Roma in Italy, leading them to the Europa Conference League, before eventually joining Fenerbahce in the summer of 2024.

