"Ask me this question with nine games left" - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola provides response when asked about the PL title race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered a coy answer when asked about this season's Premier League title race. The Spanish boss insists that it is too early in the campaign to determine who the top contenders are.

When asked which challenger has impressed him the most this season, Guardiola said in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Manchester United clash (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It's too early. All the teams are there because the teams are a little bit behind, can be there. When you play just nine games, many things can happen from my experience. We have been behind with few points in February and March and have been able to win at the end."

The former Barcelona manager added:

"We just have to improve our football game and mentality. I want to see how our mentality on Sunday is at Old Trafford. We won a lot and it's not about winning now what is going to happen. It's not about that, I want to see my team in big scenarios like it is. The right mentality, the right way."

He further stated on whether Manchester United will enter the title race this year:

"All the time when you get the fixtures, United are a contender. Ask me a question with nine games left and I will ask if they are contenders but late October it is not going to happen."

Manchester City were engaged in a heated title race with Arsenal last season. Despite being behind the Gunners, who led the table for 248 days, Guardiola's side were able to retain their crown with a resurgence in the final stretch of the campaign.

"I think there’ll be goals" - Robbie Savage backs Manchester City superstar to score against Manchester United

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland to score in the upcoming Manchester Derby on Sunday (October 29).

The pundit believes the encounter will feature multiple goals as he predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the Cityzens. He claims that City will build on their excellent record of seven wins in their last 12 league visits to Old Trafford this weekend (via BBC Sport).

Savage told Football365:

"I think there will be a goal in the first half and that will probably come to Man City. Take into account that no Premier League side has a better record at Old Trafford than Man City."

He added on Haaland:

"I think they’re in fine form, I think Haaland will get on the scoresheet and I think there’ll be goals. 3-1 City."

Haaland has registered nine Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. He has also bagged two goals and one assist in three UEFA Champions League encounters this term.