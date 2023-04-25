"Asking for 10 million is considering marriage a business" - Italian actor slams Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife for demanding €10m from PSG star

Italian actor Alessandro Lequio recently shared his take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk demanding half of the player's fortune after their split.

Lequio claimed that Abouk wanting that massive sum of money is insane. He further added that the model and actress should go back to work herself now.

In a statement on her Instagram, Lequio wrote (via AS):

"Asking for 10 million is considering marriage a business, and that is not right . She is behaving like the daughter of a Bedouin with herd and not the successful actress, which is what she was. The key is the following... Did she leave her job because of her husband's demands, or because she didn't have interesting offers and she felt more comfortable being 'mistress of'? ”

He further added:

"The husband has some commitments with the children, but the future ex-wife, who is a successful and solvent professional, what she has to do is get to work as she did before . Asking for a spousal compensation of 10 million is to qualify you for many things and none pretty.”

Abouk had been dating Hakimi since the start of 2018. The current PSG superstar used to play for Real Madrid at that point in time. While Abouk claimed half of Hakimi's fortune, the player didn't have anything materialistic registered to his name. Rather, all of his wealth is in his mother's name, meaning Hakimi didn't have to pay anything.

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk recently reacted to not receiving any fortune

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has issued a statement after finding out that she won't be receiving any of the player's fortune as nothing was registered in the Moroccan full-back's name.

Abouk sent a philosophical message, claiming that these things are out of her control. Rather than moaning over the incident, she spoke about focusing on embracing herself and her beauty.

Abouk said (via The News International):

"Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment and trust that the universe has your back."

According to MARCA, PSG's Hakimi has an estimated net worth of €24 million. Abouk, a model and actress, meanwhile, has a net worth of over €2 million.

