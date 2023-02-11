“Asking a man without a license to drive a Lamborghini” – Chelsea fans hilariously slam ‘spineless’ Graham Potter after West Ham draw

Chelsea fans have blasted manager Graham Potter after they were held to a 1-1 draw against a resilient West Ham United away in the Premier League today (February 11).

After spending over $350 million in the winter transfer market, expectations were already high for Potter to turn Chelsea's season around. The Blues have been plagued with inconsistencies and a lack of attacking threat all season, which has resulted in them languishing in ninth place.

Potter named a strong starting XI which included numerous new signings like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhalo Mudryk, and Joao Felix. The away side took the lead in the 16th minute when Joao Felix volleyed the ball past Fabianski from close range. Their luck then ran out as they had two goals from Felix and Kai Havertz ruled out for offside.

West Ham equalized 14 minutes later when former Blues man Emerson scored from a tight angle. The game remained tightly contested for the rest of the game, however, West Ham thought they had won it at the end. Thomas Soucek turned in Declan Rice's saved shot, but the latter was adjusted to be offside.

Chelsea can consider themselves unlucky after they failed to get a last-minute penalty for a controversial handball that was denied by VAR. They dominated most of the possession and had double the shots on target compared to West Ham (4 to 2).

Fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations against Potter. Many believe the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager isn't capable of managing at the highest level at Stamford Bridge. They blamed his 'terrible' substitutions and tactics as the reason the Blues dropped two points today.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Giving Potter this squad is like asking a man without a license to drive a Lamborghini Giving Potter this squad is like asking a man without a license to drive a Lamborghini

He continues to bring on Ziyech when he’s still sulking over an opportunity to leave. He was shocking today. Graham Potter’s in-game management is highly questionable, what even were those substitutions?He continues to bring on Ziyech when he’s still sulking over an opportunity to leave. He was shocking today. #WHUCHE Graham Potter’s in-game management is highly questionable, what even were those substitutions?He continues to bring on Ziyech when he’s still sulking over an opportunity to leave. He was shocking today. #WHUCHE

Dami @TheChelseaWay Nah, Potter is a such a spineless manager. Didn't even challenge for the pen. Just sat there looking. Unbelievable. Nah, Potter is a such a spineless manager. Didn't even challenge for the pen. Just sat there looking. Unbelievable.

Farret 🍥 @Farret13Tejeda I’m officially switching. I’m POTTER OUT. This is unacceptable. 1 win in 8 games. We have faced awful teams like Forest, West Ham, and Liverpool yet only draws. New signings and we’re still SHIT. I can’t back this. I’m done. I’m officially switching. I’m POTTER OUT. This is unacceptable. 1 win in 8 games. We have faced awful teams like Forest, West Ham, and Liverpool yet only draws. New signings and we’re still SHIT. I can’t back this. I’m done.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Potter should have removed Joao Felix too, so that we'll know that he's completely clueless. Potter should have removed Joao Felix too, so that we'll know that he's completely clueless.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily That’s a wake up call but I ain’t seeing it from Potter. Subs are meant to make a team better. Not worse. That’s a wake up call but I ain’t seeing it from Potter. Subs are meant to make a team better. Not worse.

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate I'm sorry but this Chelsea job is too big for Graham Potter. He's clueless I'm sorry but this Chelsea job is too big for Graham Potter. He's clueless

Koulibaly’s houseboy @iamyourspec Sack potter , I don't know where he's taking us to Sack potter , I don't know where he's taking us to

The Blues remain in ninth place, having drawn their last three games for the first time since 2012.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter in trouble as Todd Boehly reportedly 'not happy' with the current situation

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly far from happy with their current situation under Graham Potter. They have been knocked out of both domestic competitions this season and are currently ninth in the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, three games could make or break Potter's future at Stamford Bridge. This included today's clash against West Ham which resulted in a 1-1 draw. The other two games are the Blues' Champions League ties against Borussia Dortmund, scheduled to take place on February 15 and March 7.

Insider Graeme Bailey explained that the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge aren't impressed with Potter so far:

“As it stands Chelsea are backing their manger – but as it stands is key here, Todd Boehly likes Graham Potter and it is fair to say he was his man, but he and the club are not happy."

He added:

“Chelsea’s performances in the Champions League are set to be key for Potter and his future, but some individual games will be key – their match with West Ham this weekend, for instance, is huge. A dismal display at the London Stadium and things could get interesting in the boardroom at Stamford Bridge.”

The west London side's next Premier League fixture is at home against Southampton on February 18.

