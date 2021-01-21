"Assess him at the end of the season” - Former Liverpool striker defends Thiago's recent performances

When Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer, he came to Anfield with the reputation of being one of the best midfielders in the world. But 6 months on from his move to the Merseyside club, things haven't gone as planned for the Spanish midfielder.

Thiago made an underwhelming start to his Liverpool career and has not been able to adapt to the pace of the Premier League. The Spaniard has come under criticism for his recent performances for Liverpool but former Reds striker John Aldridge has come to the defense of the midfielder.

Thiago has been made the scapegoat for Liverpool's recent string of bad results. Aldridge, though, believes it's unfair to pin all the blame on the Spaniard when the rest of the team's performances haven't been up to the mark either.

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo, "Thiago has come in for some recent criticism after the draw with Manchester United and I find that very harsh. People are questioning his role in the side and if he suits Liverpool's style."

"He’s only played three times in the league since he’s come back and it’s at a time when the front three aren’t clicking. You can’t put it on Thiago, no chance. He’s such a gifted player and so lovely to watch. No, I’m not having it. Assess him at the end of the season," said Aldridge.

Liverpool have not won any of their last four Premier League fixtures and have slipped down to 4th place in the league table. Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can get back to winning ways soon or they would be in danger of being left behind by the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

John Aldridge calls for Jurgen Klopp to ring in the changes for Liverpool's next fixture

Jurgen Klopp needs his side to start winning soon

Liverpool face Burnley in what has become a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp's side if they want to stay in the race for the Premier League title. John Aldridge thinks the German should mix things up in order to try and get the team back on track.

Aldridge explained, "I don’t know what he’ll do, but he’ll mix it up a little bit. He needs to. Hopefully [Joel] Matip is fit and he can release [Jordan] Henderson in midfield. He can’t release Fabinho because he’s been the player of the season. He has to stay in defence until we get more people back in that position."

"I think it’s strange he hasn’t looked at [Takumi] Minamino with [Roberto] Firmino below his best. I thought he might have got 25 minutes against United but, for some reason, he’s not getting the time. I don’t know why, only Jurgen knows," added Aldridge.

Liverpool are currently 6 points behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp will know that anything short of a victory against Burnley tonight will be unacceptable for the Reds.