"Assessing whether to do conservative treatment or surgery" - Carlo Ancelotti confirms devastating injury setback for Real Madrid summer signing

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on summer signing Arda Guler's injury.

Guler joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce for around €30 million earlier this summer. The 18-year-old joined the club on their pre-season tour in the US but suffered an injury.

It was earlier believed to be muscle fatigue but further results have shown that Guler has suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee. He returned to Madrid from the tour, and Real Madrid released a statement:

"Following tests carried out on our new signing Arda Güler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee. The player will be transferred to Madrid in the next few hours to continue with a specific course of treatment."

After their 3-1 loss against Juventus in a pre-season friendly on August 3, Ancelotti provided an update on Guler. He confirmed that the 18-year-old will be out of action for at least a month and could need surgery (via Madrid Zone):

"We are assessing whether to do conservative treatment or surgery with Arda Güler. He will be out for a month FOR SURE."

Guler is widely considered one of the best young prospects in world football. Prior to his move to Real Madrid, a number of clubs were interested in signing him, including Barcelona and AC Milan.

The Turkish youngster made 51 senior appearances for Fenerbahce, registering nine goals and 12 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti rates Real Madrid's pre-season tour

Real Madrid toured the US for their pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, playing four games and having a 50% win ratio.

Los Blancos beat AC Milan and Manchester United but lost against Barcelona and Juventus. After their game against Juventus, Carlo Ancelotti rated Real Madrid's pre-season, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“I’d give us a 6/10 as a grade for pre-season. I think it has been a positive pre-season overall, but we need to improve in defence, where we have been fragile."

He added:

"The team isn’t used to defending in the diamond shape and we’ve conceded many goals on counter attacks, like the ones tonight, a couple against Barcelona too."

"But, I think the defence can be improved with focus and good attitude. We could play a lower block, that’s an option we have to keep in mind.”

Los Blancos will now prepare for their opening La Liga game away against the Athletic Club on Saturday, August 12.