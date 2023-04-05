"Assisting on and off the pitch" - Lionel Messi shows his class as fan struggles to take selfie with him, social media reacts hilariously

By patiently helping a confused fan, Argentina icon Lionel Messi has once showcased why he is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi participated in both of Argentina’s friendly clashes against Panama and Curacao during the last international break. The 35-year-old crossed the 100-goal mark in international football with an excellent free-kick in a 2-0 win over Panama on 23 March. Five days later, he scored a hat-trick and claimed an assist as La Albiceleste claimed a 7-0 victory over Curacao.

After the matches, Lionel Scaloni’s men celebrated their 2022 FIFA World Cup win with fans. They took victory laps with a replica of the trophy, danced around, and clicked pictures with fans.

One lucky fan got the opportunity to snap a selfie with the 2022 Golden Ball winner Messi but had a hard time figuring the technology out. Instead of simply posing as a formality and then walking away, Lionel Messi took the time to help the fan out, guiding her to the perfect selfie.

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi with a fan who couldn’t figure out how to take a selfie Messi with a fan who couldn’t figure out how to take a selfie 😭 https://t.co/KGNj5XS0MI

Fans on Twitter have been floored by Messi’s class act, joking that the Barcelona legend simply could not stop assisting.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Messi’s act of kindness:

A12 @lapulga_10__ @CrewsMat10 And he’s being so patient with her 🥹 @CrewsMat10 And he’s being so patient with her 🥹😭😭

shreyas @shreyasxi @CrewsMat10 He is more patient with her than she is with herself @CrewsMat10 He is more patient with her than she is with herself 😂

Fabrizio Romano shares a comprehensive update about Lionel Messi’s future

With his PSG contract running out in June 2023, speculation about Lionel Messi’s future is at an all-time high. Fabrizio Romano, who has an excellent track record when it comes to predicting the happenings in football, has given a neat summary of the developments regarding Messi’s future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. 🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. https://t.co/FVTDGs4eQV

Revealing Al Hilal's offer for Messi and PSG’s plans for their superstar, Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year. Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.

“Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks. PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees.”

Barcelona have publicly acknowledged their intention to bring Messi back to Camp Nou in the summer, with vice president Rafael Yuste confirming having talks with the player's camp. They want Messi to resume his love affair with Barcelona following his tearful exit in 2021.

Considering that La Pulga has not yet agreed to PSG’s terms, an extension looks unlikely. He has also been targeted by PSG boo-boys multiple times in the last couple of seasons, something he never faced at Camp Nou. If they manage to sort their finances out, it will not be surprising to see Barcelona winning the race for their record goalscorer this summer.

Poll : 0 votes