“Associating him with Neymar and Mbappe made me think of Barcelona’s MSN era" - Pundit believes PSG were right to sign Lionel Messi in 2021

France Football's Florent Torchut believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made the right move by signing Lionel Messi in 2021. He claimed that they were trying to replicate Barcelona's famous MSN with the Argentine and Neymar teaming up with Kylian Mbappe instead of Luis Suarez.

Speaking to SPORT, Torchut stated that Messi needed to be loved but that was not the case initially at PSG. However, the FIFA World Cup winner eventually found his feet in Ligue 1 with his family settling in well in Paris. He said:

"Some criticized Messi's signing, but for me, it was primarily about sport. Associating him with Neymar and Mbappé made me think of Barcelona's MSN era—the environment, the club, and the supporters. He needs to feel loved, cared for, and comfortable in the club, in the city. You could see that he wasn't doing well, especially in the first season. During the second season, he found his footing, feeling more comfortable with his family."

Lionel Messi played 75 matches for PSG, scoring 32 times and assisting 35.

Lionel Messi chose PSG for money, claims Jerome Rothen

Former PSG player Jerome Rothen accused Lionel Messi of 'not giving a damn' about the club during his two-season spell. He claimed that the Argentine only opted to join the Ligue 1 side for money, as Barcelona were unable to afford his salary.

He said on RMC Sports back in 2023:

"I have no words. It's completely out of place. That's how much he doesn't give a damn about the world since he arrived. He didn't come for the right reasons, he only came for the financial conditions. In Barcelona, we know very well why he left. They could no longer pay him the way they paid him. There was such a huge deficit that they had to part with it."

He added:

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half, and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter."

Lionel Messi had an optional year on his contract, but mutually agreed with the club that it was ideal to part ways in the summer of 2023. He has moved to Inter Miami and has helped them win the Leagues Cup in his first season.

