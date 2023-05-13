Tottenham Hotspur put up yet another disappointing performance as they went down 2-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, May 13.

High-flying Aston Villa came into the game looking to solidify their hopes of securing Europa League qualification. Unai Emery's side were looking to make it six straight wins at home. Leon Bailey replaced Bertrand Traore on the right in the solitary change from their previous fixture.

Tottenham, on the other hand, were looking to break their up-and-down form with two wins on the trot. Ryan Mason named an unchanged lineup from the one that beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

It was a brilliant start for the home side as Jacob Ramsey sprayed the ball out wide for Leon Bailey before continuing his run into the box to put the finishing touch (8').

Heung-min Son then missed a glorious chance to level the scores. He took the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez but struck the post to keep Tottenham a goal behind going into half-time.

Tottenham looked to improve at the hour mark with the introductions of Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma, but it was the home side that doubled their advantage. Douglas Luiz made no mistake in converting a free-kick just outside the box as Tottenham fell into a deeper hole (72').

A late consolation penalty goal for Harry Kane (90') threatened to deliver an exciting end to the game. However, it was not to be as Aston Villa continued their brilliant run. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5 Harry Kane is having a season to remember

Harry Kane

Tottenham may be having an inconsistent season but the lone silver lining has been the performances of their talisman, Harry Kane. The 29-year-old bagged his 27th goal of the season from the penalty spot, an impressive tally that has been overshadowed by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024 and other clubs looming, Spurs will have to find a way to keep the star striker in North London.

#4 Aston Villa have had a resurgence under Unai Emery

Unai Emery

Aston Villa have completely turned their fortunes around since the arrival of Unai Emery. The former Arsenal boss, who replaced Steven Gerrard, has been instrumental as the Birmingham side has shot up the table.

They are now level with Spurs on points, with both sides having 57 points from 36 matches. Aston Villa is one position below Tottenham, at seventh, only due to the goal difference. With two games to go, they are in the running for a Europa League spot.

#3 Tottenham's dismal away record

Spurs have been terrible away from home this season and that has been a vital reason behind their inconsistency. They have won just five games out of 17, a poor record punctuated by a winless streak of seven games where they conceded 21 goals.

#2 The race for Europa League qualification is heating up

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham's loss to Aston Villa has made the race for Europa League qualification interesting. With one among Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United all but certain to finish fifth, Villa and Spurs are among the sides who could grab the sixth spot.

The two sides are level on points and one above Brighton and Hove Albion, who have three games in hand, albeit against tough competition.

#1 A crucial summer awaits Spurs

The North London side are in for some key months at the end of this Premier League season. They should look to invest in the defensive portion of their squad, with the current crop of players clearly not good enough.

The situation of Harry Kane remains a point of interest for various top clubs. If Tottenham want to continue to remain a threat for the top four positions, they will have to do some smart business in the transfer window.

