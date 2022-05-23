Aston Villa confirm signing of reported Manchester United midfield target

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The French midfielder was highly coveted following an impressive season in Ligue 1, helping his side finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain. He made 34 league appearances, scoring one goal and making one assist.

His contract with the French club expired this summer. Marca had reported that Manchester United were leading the race ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to sign the 22-year-old.

Hoewever, Aston Villa have now confirmed the signing of Kamara on a free transfer, ending United's potential pursuit of the midfielder.

The Red Devils are in need of a new midfielder with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Kamara was one of many names touted to join the Red Devils as the club look to bounce back from a disappointing season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's impressive work with Aston Villa's recruitment continues. Kamara joins Phillipe Coutinho and Lucas Digne as one of the Englishman's latest signings at Villa Park.

Manchester United midfield alternatives as Boubacar Kamara signs for Aston Villa

Declan Rice has impressed for West Ham

It will come as a setback in seeing a potential free transfer go to a Premier League rival.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to get to work in the transfer window, having held his first press conference as Manchester United manager today (May 23). One position at the top of his agenda will most likely be a new midfield anchor.

Here are a few midfield names that have been touted with a move to Old Trafford:

Declan Rice: The 23-year-old is for many the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. He has had yet another phenomenal season for West Ham United. He was instrumental in the London side's venture into the semi-finals of the Europa League as well. He made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

He won't come cheaply though as David Moyes has set a huge £150 million asking price for the midfielder (per Mail).

Aurelien Tchouameni: The AS Monaco midfielder is highly sought after following an impressive campaign in Ligue 1. The 22-year-old scored three goals and contributed two assists in 35 league appearances.

According to Marca, United's interest will be challenged by Liverpool and Real Madrid, with Transfermarkt valuing the midfielder at £36 million.

Kalvin Phillips: The Leeds United midfielder was heralded for his performances at the European Championships last summer with England.

He has encountered an injury-plagued campaign with Leeds this year as he could make just 20 league appearances. However, his return to the side has coincided with the Peacocks' Premier League survival.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils could pursue a £60 million move for the Englishman, but that Aston Villa are also interested.

Ruben Neves: The Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few seasons.

He has impressed under Bruno Lage this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring four goals and contributing two assists in 33 league appearances.

ESPN reports that United could battle Arsenal for the £70 million rated man.

