Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey under police investigation after fan accuses him of assault following 4-0 win over Everton

Premier League side Aston Villa are currently looking into the claims of their star attacker, Leon Bailey, reportedly being involved in an altercation with a fan after the match.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa locked horns against Sean Dyche's Everton in a home fixture on August 20 (Sunday). The Villans recorded a comfortable victory over the Toffees, as the scoreboard read 4-0 in favor of the hosts.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat against Newcastle United in the opening fixture, Villa successfully managed to open their point count. However, after the match at Villa Park against Everton, Leon Bailey got involved in a controversy.

According to the Daily Mail, the dispute emerged after Bailey refused to click a picture with a fan's son. In addition to the refusal, the player also pushed the fan to the ground. Consequently, several witnesses and footage from CCTV cameras have also confirmed that the incident actually took place.

It's also been revealed that Police have questioned the fans and the security staff of the football ground as the victim had also made a statement about the incident. As a result, Aston Villa has decided to look into the matter.

"We're investigating after a man at Aston Villa Football Club was allegedly assaulted at just after 5 pm on Sunday. Officers will be speaking to all those involved and we are liaising with officials at the club to establish the full circumstances." West Midlands Police stated.

A statement was released by the West Midlands Police about the altercation, which included Leon Bailey. Consequently, a proper investigation is taking place about the incident, and the Police are expecting to come to a conclusion soon.

When did Leon Bailey join Premier League side, Aston Villa?

Leon Bailey started his professional career in the Belgium Pro League, where he used to play a winger for Racing Club Genk. Consequently, he joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and became one of their top talents.

The Jamaican football player was great in the attack, but at the same time, he was also clinical for the German side in the midfield. He was signed by Aston Villa in 2021.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, Bailey has been struggling with injuries and inconsistent form. Nevertheless, he scored a great goal against Sean Dyche's Everton in their last Premier League game and looked confident.