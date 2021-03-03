Aston Villa linked with a double swoop for Chelsea duo - Reports

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley.

As per the Birmingham Mail, Dean Smith’s side are targeting the Chelsea pair, who might not have a future under new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Barkley, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Aston Villa, is expected to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea reportedly value Barkley at £40 million, and it remains to be seen if the Villains can cough up that kind of money for the midfielder.

Abraham, on the other hand, has so far failed to replicate last season’s performances this campaign. The striker had a scintillating loan spell at Villa Park in the 2018-19 season, scoring 25 goals in 37 performances.

Abraham, who scored 15 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea last season, has found the back of the net just six times in the league in the present campaign.

Aston Villa targets' situation at Chelsea

Abraham and Barkley could be surplus to requirements at Chelsea

Both Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley could find themselves way below the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel next season.

The Blues are expected to sign another striker in the summer to replace Olivier Giroud, whose contract expires in July. With summer signing Timo Werner flattering to decive, the need to bring in a goalscoring forward is imperative.

It remains to be seen if Abraham has a future at Chelsea. Based on Tuchel’s team selections so far, it seems the German tactician doesn’t fancy the England international.

The same goes for Barkley, who has failed to really shine at Chelsea and has had to move out on loan to recapture his old form.

The duo perhaps need regular playing time and a manager who trusts them, and in Dean Smith, they could find the ideal gaffer.

Smith, who has already worked with Abraham, also managed to bring the best out of Barkley before the midfielder picked up an unfortunate hamstring injury. Aston Villa have done well this season after narrowly surviving relegation last year.

However, they need more quality and depth to move further forward. Barkley and Abraham could be the ideal signings if Aston Villa want to challenge the top six Premier League teams next season.