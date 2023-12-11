Aston Villa make hilarious Dua Lipa claim on social media after statement 1-0 win against Arsenal

Aston Villa jokingly sent a message to a phone number shared by popstar Dua Lipa, stating their impeccable record at home after the league win against Arsenal.

Coming on the back of a sensational 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League, they beat the Gunners by the same scoreline on Saturday (9 December). John McGinn's seventh-minute strike proved to be the difference at Villa Park.

The result took Villa to 15 home wins in a row in the Premier League, a fact they were happy to share with Dua Lipa online. Recently, the Anglo-Albanian singer asked fans to text her after sharing what seemed to be her own phone number.

The artist tweeted:

"Text me… 💋 +1 (917) 810-3415"

The community notes under the popstar's tweet, however, clarified that it wasn't her personal phone number but a marketing strategy. According to USAToday, it was a promotional post for a social media platform called 'Community'.

Aston Villa nevertheless joined in on the action and sent a text on the number, which read:

"We've won FIFTEEN STRAIGHT Premier League matches at Villa Park"

Villa may not have received a reply from Dua Lipa but the tweet became a magnet for reactions from football fans.

Check out the post below:

Interestingly, Dua Lipa was spotted at the Emirates sporting Arsenal colors earlier this year. She saw the Gunners beat Leeds United 4-1 in north London on 1 April on their way to finishing second in the league.

Villa, meanwhile, are on an impressive winning streak at home in the Premier League, where they haven't dropped points since April 2023.

Aston Villa continue their impressive form with win over Arsenal

Aston Villa were backed by many to do well this season under the guidance of Unai Emery. But most wouldn't have backed them to be serious Premier League title challengers already.

Aston Villa are currently sitting third in the table with 35 points from 16 matches, trailing the Gunners by a solitary point. Liverpool, meanwhile lead the proceedings with 37 points after a late 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have scored more than the Villans' 35 goals in the league this term. Emery's side, however, have let in the most goals (20) out of any team sitting in the top four.

Their next assignment in the Premier League is an away trip to Gtech Community Stadium to face 11th-placed Brentford on 17 December.