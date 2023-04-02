"We don't care about the bandwagons" - Arsenal fans react angrily as Dua Lipa is spotted at Emirates after confessing she's a Liverpool supporter

Pop singer Dua Lipa, who previously claimed to be a Liverpool fan, was recently spotted at the Emirates for Arsenal's Premier League home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). She uploaded a photo of herself at the stadium.

The Gunners beat Aston Villa 4-1, with Gabriel Jesus bagging a brace and Ben White and Granit Xhaka also getting on the scoresheet. While Lipa was present to watch the game, fans were not very impressed with that. She had previously claimed to be a Liverpool fan:

"How do I say this in the best way possible? Can you say 'honourary Liverpool supporter'? Only because my dad and brother support Arsenal and I think I would be getting in a lot of trouble if I said that I just support Liverpool! But I love Liverpool, and it has always got a special place in my heart."

Gunners fans were sceptical of her presence at the ground. One saw:

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Dua Lipa was spotted at the Emirates:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about nerves

Arsenal are very close to becoming the champions of England for the first time since 2003-04.

The Gunners are atop the Premier League with 72 points from 28 games. Arteta's team have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Given the team's position, one might expect a few instances of nerves from the players.

Arteta was quizzed about how he's handling that aspect. The Spaniard replied, saying (via the Gunners' website):

"Just enjoy the moment that we are in. We have nine games to go but (on Monday), we have a training session that is going to enable us to be better as a team, and if we go through the journey day by day, when the game comes, we are in a state of mind, and you are really looking forward to it."

He added:

"You have oxygen to grab instead of gasping, and we just want that energy and belief. We go to the next target, and we go for it."

The league leaders will return to action on next Sunday (April 9) in a Premier League clash at Liverpool.

