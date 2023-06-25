Aston Villa prepare ambitious €60 million bid to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid linked attacker: Reports

Aston Villa are set to join Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Premier League side are eyeing a deal worth €60 million to sign the 25-year-old forward.

The dynamic Italian winger has suitors across Europe. Chiesa suffered a anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022, which kept him out for most of the year. Although he managed just four goals and six assists last season due to the injury concerns, he has shown glimpses of quality since his return.

Real Madrid have already shown their interest in the player and were reportedly wanted to sign him in January as well. Club president Florentino Perez considers Chiesa to be a replacement for Marco Asensio, who has left the squad to join PSG after his contract expired this summer.

Liverpool are also looking to sign Chiesa this summer. The Reds have already completed a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and want to continue strengthening their squad.

Juventus could be forced to sell the 25-year-old amidst their financial difficulties. The Bianconeri suffered a 10-point deduction from Serie A owing to their financial irregularities that saw them drop to seventh in the table, earning qualification to the Europa Conference League.

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota makes hilarious admission about facing Real Madrid

Jota is hoping to avoid Real Madrid in Europe this season.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has stated that he is hoping that his side will not face Real Madrid in Europe this season. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Portugal international joked about being knocked out from the Champions League by Los Blancos for three seasons in a row.

Real Madrid will start the 2023-24 season in the Champions League while Liverpool will start their season in the Europa League. However, if Los Blancos finish third in their Champions League group, they will be sent to the Europa League and could end up facing the Reds again. He said:

“They (Real Madrid) can somehow finish third in their group and still be in our way. Since I came to Liverpool, I’ve always got knocked out by Real Madrid, so hopefully they’re not there!”

Jota went on to add that the side would do their best to win the Europa League. He said:

"I played in the Europa League before with Wolves. Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it."

After a tough start to the season, Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed a strong second half to the campaign. However, they were unable to secure a top-four finish, meaning the Reds will feature in the Europa League this season.

Since 2021, they have faced exit at the hands of Los Blancos in each Champions League campaign. They suffered losses in the quarterfinals, final, and Round of 16 in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively.

