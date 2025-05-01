“At this age, he’s further than Messi” - Barcelona legend delivers bold verdict on Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi comparisons

Barcelona legend Ronald De Boer believes that Lamine Yamal could go on to eclipse Lionel Messi's heroics in the future. The 17-year-old was on song again for the Catalans, scoring their first in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 30 (3-3).
So far this campaign, Yamal has scored 15 goals and bagged 24 assists in 49 appearances across competitions. Speaking about the youngster's comparisons to Messi, De Boer told talkSPORT:
"I got a message from Henk ten Cate who was the assistant coach at Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard when Messi made his debut against Espanyol and he said that Lamine Yamal is further than Messi at this age."
“Messi started really when he was 21 or something so at this age, he’s better than Messi when he was 16, 17 or 18 so that says something."
He added:
"For me, the only difference is the consistency. Messi stayed on for 10, 12, 13 years at an unbelievable level – can Yamal do that? Can he keep the hunger? Can he stay fit? Can he keep both feet on the ground?"
“People are already saying because he dyed his hair – I don’t know him as a person but let him do what he wants."
Messi was sensational for Barcelona, making 778 appearances across competitions, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors at Camp Nou.
What Lamine Yamal has said about his comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi
Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has admitted that he doesn't like comparisons with club great Lionel Messi. Speaking in the build-up to the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, he said (via BBC Sport):
"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi."
"I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less - I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."
Yamal is an undoubted starter on the right wing at Barcelona after breaking onto the scene last year. He's currently under contract with the Blaugrana till the summer of 2026.
Meanwhile, Messi played in multiple positions, including on the right wing and in an attacking midfield role. He's currently representing MLS outfit Inter Miami, a club that he joined in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.