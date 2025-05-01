“At this age, he’s further than Messi” - Barcelona legend delivers bold verdict on Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi comparisons

Barcelona legend Ronald De Boer believes that Lamine Yamal could go on to eclipse Lionel Messi's heroics in the future. The 17-year-old was on song again for the Catalans, scoring their first in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 30 (3-3).

Ad

So far this campaign, Yamal has scored 15 goals and bagged 24 assists in 49 appearances across competitions. Speaking about the youngster's comparisons to Messi, De Boer told talkSPORT:

"I got a message from Henk ten Cate who was the assistant coach at Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard when Messi made his debut against Espanyol and he said that Lamine Yamal is further than Messi at this age."

Ad

Trending

“Messi started really when he was 21 or something so at this age, he’s better than Messi when he was 16, 17 or 18 so that says something."

He added:

"For me, the only difference is the consistency. Messi stayed on for 10, 12, 13 years at an unbelievable level – can Yamal do that? Can he keep the hunger? Can he stay fit? Can he keep both feet on the ground?"

Ad

“People are already saying because he dyed his hair – I don’t know him as a person but let him do what he wants."

Messi was sensational for Barcelona, making 778 appearances across competitions, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors at Camp Nou.

What Lamine Yamal has said about his comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has admitted that he doesn't like comparisons with club great Lionel Messi. Speaking in the build-up to the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, he said (via BBC Sport):

Ad

"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi."

"I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less - I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."

Yamal is an undoubted starter on the right wing at Barcelona after breaking onto the scene last year. He's currently under contract with the Blaugrana till the summer of 2026.

Meanwhile, Messi played in multiple positions, including on the right wing and in an attacking midfield role. He's currently representing MLS outfit Inter Miami, a club that he joined in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More