"At that age I was on my knees" - Rio Ferdinand astounded by Chelsea star's professionalism and work ethic

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is astonished by the professionalism and work ethic of Chelsea's Thiago Silva.

The defender joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020 and has been one of the Premier League's leading defenders.

He won the UEFA Champions League in his first season with the club before lifting the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

Ferdinand has heaped praise on the veteran center-back's work rate during his time at Stamford Bridge. He told BTSport prior to Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals:

"It's weird because at that age I was on my knees, I was at QPR and I basically folded from the physical standpoint. Something happens to your body and for him to be doing what he's doing is astounding."

Ferdinand continued:

"You have to pay tribute to his professionalism, you need a little bit of luck with your body as well but it's the professionalism, the work, the befores and afters, the recoveries, all of that aspects. Forget the quality, you have to respect him from that point of view."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"For him to be doing what he's doing at his age is outstanding."



can't praise Thiago Silva highly enough for the way he's holding himself at 37...



#UCL "At that age I was on my knees.""For him to be doing what he's doing at his age is outstanding." @rioferdy5 can't praise Thiago Silva highly enough for the way he's holding himself at 37... "At that age I was on my knees.""For him to be doing what he's doing at his age is outstanding." @rioferdy5 can't praise Thiago Silva highly enough for the way he's holding himself at 37... 🍷 #UCL https://t.co/wZXRCE2r5P

Thiago Silva is quickly becoming a Chelsea legend

Many Chelsea fans are miffed that Thiago Silva didn't join the club earlier in his career.

Silva first rose to prominence as a defender at AC Milan, which he joined for €8 million in 2009 from Fluminense. He won a Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana during his three years in the Italian capital.

The Brazilian would then make a move to PSG in 2012 for €42 million, which at the time made him the second-most expensive defender in the world behind Ferdinand. He won seven Ligue 1 titles, six Coupes de France, and more with the club.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK PSG loss & Chelseas gain. Thiago Silva was not happy at being offered just a 1 season offer by PSG, was even more upset when Sergio Ramos was offered a 2 year deal by PSG & is the same age. PSG loss & Chelseas gain. Thiago Silva was not happy at being offered just a 1 season offer by PSG, was even more upset when Sergio Ramos was offered a 2 year deal by PSG & is the same age. https://t.co/Trbxm9DpTF

Seemingly in the end stages of his career, Silva moved to Stamford Bridge in 2020 on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old has been a stalwart for the Blues and has played a major role in transforming the club's defense under Thomas Tuchel, who managed him at PSG.

Tuchel has noted how Silva is turning back the clock with his professionalism and work ethic. He said (via ChelseaFC):

"He’s like Benjamin Button. Thiago Button the footballer! But I know how much work and professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way, because he came to this league, with the schedule and the approach and the intensity on a daily basis at the very end of his career, which was very brave."

Silva has made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. His efforts have helped the Blues maintain their position in third place on the Premier League standings, with 59 points from 29 games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh