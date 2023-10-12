"At my age you can't plan anything in advance" - Real Madrid veteran provides cryptic response when asked about his future with the club

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suggested his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air.

The Croatian hero signed a new one-year deal in the summer, ending speculation he could bring an end to his 11-year stay at the Bernabeu. However, the 38-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.

Modric has started four of nine games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. The signing of Jude Bellingham and the form of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga have led to his lack of minutes.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is on international duty with Croatia this week. He was asked about comments made by Ancelotti insisting that he'd remain with Madrid beyond the winter transfer window (via Madrid Xtra):

"Well, I wouldn't want to get into it now, there's still a lot of time till winter and end of the year. I've said many times, at my age you can't plan anything in advance, you have to go one day at a time from game to game and we'll see what the future will bring.''

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in the summer that Modric turned down an astronomical contract offer from Saudi Arabia. He wanted to remain with Real Madrid to continue helping Los Blancos.

However, his regression to the substitutes bench this season could lead to his departure. He has made 497 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos doesn't think the Ballon d'Or is important

Toni Kroos (left) would rather win team trophies with Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos has downplayed the importance of winning the Ballon d'Or as he suggests winning as part of a team is the main ambition of any player. He told his 'Einfach mal Luppen' podcast (via the Daily Post):

“If there had been one, I wouldn’t have stood up and rejected it because that is already an award. Above all, it is prestigious, but not important. My default attitude is simply that I don’t think it’s important – or not as important as other players think. I have always seen myself as a team player and I want to win titles with the team."

Kroos has long been regarded as one of Europe's greatest midfielders, a massive success in his nine years at the Bernabeu. He's made 428 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 91 assists. The German has won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles, and six FIFA Club World Cups.

The 33-year-old has played alongside three Ballon d'Or winners during his time at Madrid. Modric, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all won the illustrious award while playing alongside the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner.