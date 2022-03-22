"At Barca it will be different" - Barcelona legend Michael Laudrup warns Chelsea defender over switch to Camp Nou 

Former Barcelona midfielder Michael Laudrup has claimed Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen will have to adapt his game at Camp Nou.

Christen is set to join Barcelona this summer after his contract with Chelsea comes to an end. As per ESPN, the Danish international is already in talks with the Blaugrana, so a move in the summer looks imminent.

The 25-year-old has had a hugely successful spell under Thomas Tuchel as he helped the Blues to their second-ever Champions League title last year.

Laudrup explained that while Christensen is a good player, the system will be different at Barcelona and that he will need to adapt his game.

Laudrup said:

"He is a very good player technically, he knows how to play very well, he is in the league with the fastest pace in the world, the difference is that he is playing in a Chelsea with more defensive players to cover.

"There are up to seven defensive players sometimes. At Barça it will be different. Barça defends higher up and he has to adapt. I think he will be able to adapt. Especially if he has (Gerard) Piqué next to them who can help them, I do not have any doubt."

Barcelona will hope Christensen hits the ground running next season

Barcelona have made considerable progress both on and off the pitch this season. There is a clear gameplan under manager Xavi Hernandez.

It was evident in El Clasico as the Blaugrana thrashed league leaders Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend. Barcelona have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, and Christensen would only add to their quality.

His ability on the ball and defensive awareness have earned him plaudits under Tuchel. It would certainly befit him to replace Gerard Pique in the future, considering the Spaniard is now in the twilight of his career.

At 25, Christensen would be a quality addition, and a long-term one as well. He has had a few injury issues in the second half of the season, but will be crucial to Chelsea's hopes of adding more silverware in the coming months.

