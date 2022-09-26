"At the beginning of my career, everyone was talking about me like a sprinter" - Chelsea star says he was 'hurt' by criticism from former clubs

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faced intense scrutiny during his last season with Arsenal. He was able to save his reputation by impressing after leaving the Gunners for Barcelona in January.

However, that wasn't the only time the Gabonese has had to overcome criticism from his own club. During an interview with Chelsea's Youtube channel (via the Standard), the striker opened up on the difficulties he has faced in his career.

Aubameyang recalled how people from the clubs he represented at the beginning of his career doubted his footballing abilities and tried to label him a sprinter. He said:

“I’ve been through a lot of bad moments. I mean, not injury. At the beginning of my career, everyone was talking about me like a sprinter only. You know, this hurts sometimes because you know where you come from."

“You know that you went through a lot of stuff and you always try your best. Some people, even from your club, they say that you are not good at playing football."

The Chelsea forward went on to reveal how he turned the situation around. He explained the role of former Rennes coach Christophe Galtier in his development during their time together at the French club.

“When I arrived at Saint-Etienne I was happy because Christophe Galtier, at that time, gave me the confidence and it changed everything in my career and this is where I started scoring goals."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to find his feet at Chelsea

The striker is yet to open his account for the Blues.

The striker has been nowhere near his best since joining Chelsea from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. So far, he's made three appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions, with no goals or assists to his name.

Commenting on his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang explained that he's not at 100% after breaking his jaw during an encounter with armed robbers at his home in Spain last month. He said (via Ben Dinnery):

"I need more time. I’m not 100 percent fit. It’s not easy to play with a mask and with an injury, but hopefully, I will get to 100 percent as soon as possible."

The striker will be eager to impress when Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (October 1).

