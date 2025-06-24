"At the end of the day, it's still 11 against 11" - Javier Mascherano makes feelings clear about Inter Miami vs PSG clash

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has maintained a confident stance ahead of his side facing European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash. The Herons booked a meeting with the French outfit after playing a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras in their Group A finale.
The Argentine tactician spoke with the media after his side were confirmed as the opponents for the champions of Europe in the next round. He expressed his excitement about how his side has performed and promised to try to match the French side. He said (via GOAL);
“Unfortunately, we had the game in our hands and it slipped away. We couldn’t maintain the intensity until the final whistle against a team with real quality and depth. Overall, the squad showed they belong here. Before the tournament, we were practically the underdogs, but with discipline, fight- and above all, football - we overcame obstacles, grew as a team, and now we’re in the quarterfinals.
“This level of competition isn’t something we regularly encounter in our domestic league. We’ve shown we have no complexes. It’s been a huge learning experience, and we have rightfully earned the privilege to play the European champions. We’ll strive to match them, but at the end of the day, it’s still 11 against 11.”
Mascherano appears to have turned things around at Inter Miami after a poor spell of form for his side ahead of the commencement of the Club World Cup. He led his side to go undefeated in the group stage of the tournament, drawing against Al Ahly and Palmeiras, and defeating FC Porto.
The Herons were heavy underdogs heading into the tournament but have now qualified for the last-16. They became the first North American club to defeat a club from Europe in competitive football when they overcame Porto, and will hope to repeat the feat against PSG.
PSG star expresses feelings towards facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has shared his thoughts on facing former teammate Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The French giants booked their place in the last-16 with a win over MLS outfit Seattle Sounders, finishing top of Group B.
Speaking with DAZN after the game against Seattle, Donnarumma expressed a desire to face Messi, naming him the greatest in the world. He expressed his desire to win the game, citing Messi's success as a reason.
"Facing Messi? It would be amazing. We played two years with the greatest player in the world. But I hope we win, because he has already won many awards."
PSG finished the group stage with six points, with goal difference separating them from Botafogo in second place. They will now face Inter Miami at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday for a place in the last eight.