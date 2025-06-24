"At the end of the day, it's still 11 against 11" - Javier Mascherano makes feelings clear about Inter Miami vs PSG clash

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has maintained a confident stance ahead of his side facing European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash. The Herons booked a meeting with the French outfit after playing a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras in their Group A finale.

The Argentine tactician spoke with the media after his side were confirmed as the opponents for the champions of Europe in the next round. He expressed his excitement about how his side has performed and promised to try to match the French side. He said (via GOAL);

“Unfortunately, we had the game in our hands and it slipped away. We couldn’t maintain the intensity until the final whistle against a team with real quality and depth. Overall, the squad showed they belong here. Before the tournament, we were practically the underdogs, but with discipline, fight- and above all, football - we overcame obstacles, grew as a team, and now we’re in the quarterfinals.

Trending

“This level of competition isn’t something we regularly encounter in our domestic league. We’ve shown we have no complexes. It’s been a huge learning experience, and we have rightfully earned the privilege to play the European champions. We’ll strive to match them, but at the end of the day, it’s still 11 against 11.”

Mascherano appears to have turned things around at Inter Miami after a poor spell of form for his side ahead of the commencement of the Club World Cup. He led his side to go undefeated in the group stage of the tournament, drawing against Al Ahly and Palmeiras, and defeating FC Porto.

The Herons were heavy underdogs heading into the tournament but have now qualified for the last-16. They became the first North American club to defeat a club from Europe in competitive football when they overcame Porto, and will hope to repeat the feat against PSG.

PSG star expresses feelings towards facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has shared his thoughts on facing former teammate Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The French giants booked their place in the last-16 with a win over MLS outfit Seattle Sounders, finishing top of Group B.

Speaking with DAZN after the game against Seattle, Donnarumma expressed a desire to face Messi, naming him the greatest in the world. He expressed his desire to win the game, citing Messi's success as a reason.

Expand Tweet

"Facing Messi? It would be amazing. We played two years with the greatest player in the world. But I hope we win, because he has already won many awards."

PSG finished the group stage with six points, with goal difference separating them from Botafogo in second place. They will now face Inter Miami at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday for a place in the last eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More