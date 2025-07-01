"At every level, he’s proven he can score goals" - Pundit asks Arsenal to snub move for 22-year-old star and sign superstar forward instead

Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has told Mikel Arteta that Viktor Gyokeres is the better option than Benjamin Sesko. He believes the RB Leipzig star is still learning, while the Sporting CP striker is in his prime.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Groves said that Gyokeres is a proven goalscorer and should be the Gunners' first choice. He added that Sesko is raw and the Gunners do not have time to develop players as they need goals straight away. Groves said (via Metro):

"100 per cent, I would sign Viktor Gyokeres. He's five years down the line in knowing his trade. At 22, you're still learning, you're raw whereas Gyokeres has proven he can score goals. He's proven he can score goals in the Championship, over in Portugal, and his record in the Champions League is good as well."

"At every level, he's proven he can score goals. With Sesko, he's still that bit raw and Arsenal haven't got that time to develop players with potential. They need players who go straight in and know their trade," he added.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a striker and have been linked with Gyokeres and Sesko, who are believed to be open to joining them this summer.

Chuba Akpom spoke to a fan recently and picked Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko for the Gunners. He said the Swedish star showed his qualities in the EFL Championship and will do well in the Premier League, too. He said (via TBR Football):

"Gyokeres for me, and it's not even close, to be honest. It's subjective isn't it, you can talk about the age of Sesko but Gyokeres is ready now, you know I played against him in the Championship, he took Coventry to the play-off finals basically alone, with one or two other players, and he's gone to Portugal and he's scored, what is it? 50 goals in both seasons?"

He added:

"If Arsenal are looking for now then it's Gyokeres and if Arsenal had Gyokeres the past few seasons, I'm not saying we would have won the Premier League but… I think Gyokeres is a beast and we need him now."

Sporting CP have insisted that they would not sell Gyökeres for €70 million, but will not demand his €100 million release clause either. RB Leipzig are demanding a similar amount for Sesko this summer.

