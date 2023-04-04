"At half-time, I get gummy bears" - Chelsea attacker reveals he's a 'total sugar freak' and drinks Coke after matches

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has shed light on how an unusual diet of candy and fizzy drinks helps him perform better on the pitch.

The Germany international apparently tried to change his dietary habits to include healthier items, but it seemed to have the complete opposite effect on him. As it turns out, he performs better when he gulps down sugar-filled food items and drinks.

In an interview with German outlet Ehrenpflaume (h/t Daily Mail), the former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker said:

"We had a cook in London at the beginning, who came every day and cooked for us. And I have to say, I did not feel good at all. This had the complete opposite effect on me. He said to me (that this is) because I'm a total sugar freak. You probably noticed (on Saturday), I drink coke after the game, and I need sweets and stuff, because that gives me strength and energy.

The 23-year-old added:

"Then we got a nutritionist at Chelsea, and he completely went to the other policy and said "Kai, you need the Fanta; you need the coke; drink one a day. At half-time, I get gummy bears, Skittles or something. That move has pushed my body, and I am full of energy again."

Despite Chelsea's poor form, Havertz has found his scoring form again, netting three times in the last four games across competitions. That includes an important goal in a 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) second-leg win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last month.

Chelsea looking to appoint new manager before Real Madrid clash

Bruno Saltor is the interim manager. at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Times, Chelsea are looking to appoint Graham Potter's successor before the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on April 12.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter after their 2-0 league defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). Bruno Saltor has been appointed the interim manager till the club find a permanent solution.

Chelsea are reportedly relaxed about the 42-year-old being in charge of the quarterfinal clash against Los Blancos. He retired at the end of the 2018-19 season at Brighton & Hove Albion and joined Potter's staff as a senior player development coach in June of that year.

Saltor followed the English tactician to Stamford Bridge in September last year. The league game against Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4) night will be the first time he sits in the dugout as the head coach. The west London giants are 11th in the Premier League with 38 points from 28 games.

