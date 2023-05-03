“At home the situation worsens” – Thiago Silva’s wife admits feeling helpless amid Chelsea’s woeful run of form

Thiago Silva's long-term partner Isabelle da Silva has admitted to feeling helpless amid Chelsea's torrid form.

The Blues have lost all six games across competitions under caretaker boss Frank Lampard. Their most recent game saw them lose 3-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates on May 2, with Silva playing the full 90 minutes.

Isabelle, who has been Thiago Silva's wife since tying the knot with him in May 2005, took to Twitter to relay her frustration with the team's form. She tweeted (h/t @bellesilva):

"Very difficult to see what I see on tv. At home the situation worsens because I don't know how to help, what to say. Very sad @tsilva3 you aren’t alone."

Isabelle has been a vocal supporter of her husband throughout his career. She hasn't shied away from criticizing Silva's teammates or his club if the situation calls for him.

In one of the many instances of Isebelle defending her husband on social media, she took aim at his teammates following Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Fulham in January. After the Blues' loss at Craven Cottage, she tweeted, via the Sun:

"If there was a Thiago Silva in attack and one in midfield, with what we already have in defence..."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Silva at Stamford Bridge. His current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season. The 38-year-old cannot keep playing at this level forever.

The former AC Milan centre-back has already admitted he may have played the last UEFA Champions League game of his career. The Blues are currently 12th in the table, with a shocking tally of just 39 points from 33 games.

Frank Lampard assures fans that Chelsea players haven't stopped caring amid woeful form

Frank Lampard has assured Chelsea fans that the team's players are still trying to give it their all on the pitch despite the team's rancid form.

Arsenal raced to a 3-0 first-half lead as they scored thrice in the space of 16 minutes. Speaking after the Blues' 3-1 derby defeat against Arsenal, the former Everton manager told Sky Sports, via Eurosport:

"All the things to make you a nice team to play against, we did - and a good team can go 3-0 up against you. I understand if fans think the players are not caring but I don't believe that.

He added:

"The lads want to do well for this club but they have to understand what that means, every day, and those standards are clear."

Chelsea have nothing meaningful to play for this season but Lampard has assured fans that he will use this time to uphold the high standards at the club.

