"At least, he looks combative" - Graeme Souness predicts change in position for Manchester United star

Manchester United signed Lisandro Martinez to strengthen their centre-back position this summer, but doubts have been raised because of the player's height, who stands at just 5' 9". Former Scotland manager Graeme Souness believes the Red Devils need to alter the player's position due to that reason.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lured Martinez from Ajax this summer after the defender impressed under him at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Premier League giants splashed a whopping €57.37 million, with €10 million in add-ons, to bring the defender to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

90min @90min_Football



thinks it could be an issue. 🫤



@SkyFootball It's been spoken about since he arrived, but does Lisandro Martinez's height cause problems for Manchester United? @Carra23 thinks it could be an issue. 🫤 It's been spoken about since he arrived, but does Lisandro Martinez's height cause problems for Manchester United?@Carra23 thinks it could be an issue. 🫤@SkyFootball https://t.co/5B0Y0yrfiw

Souness, though, feels Martinez could have problems coming up against opposition attackers in the Premier League. He also added that the people around Ten Hag should've given him better advice regarding the transfer.

"McClaren, and others around Ten Hag, should have given him better advice," the Scotsman wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. "I mean, 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez at centre back? Ivan Toney must have looked at him in the warm-up and thought, ‘I’m gonna have a good day today’. And he did. I fear Martinez will struggle in the Premier League because of his size."

Lisandro Martinez can also play in other positions across defence and midfield, thanks to his versatility. Souness thinks the Argentine could end up as a holding midfielder at United, especially as the Red Devils are lacking in that department at the moment.

"But he’s Ten Hag’s big signing from Ajax, and he won’t abandon him. I have read that Martinez can also play as a holding midfield player, and he may end up there, especially as United are screaming out for quality in that area. At least, he looks combative," Souness added.

Manchester United looking for more reinforcements

The Argentine signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have made a disastrous start to their new league campaign - losing their first two games to mark their worst start in the Premier League.

United are languishing at rock bottom in the standings - a position they haven't occupied in nearly three decades. Things could get worse, as they face 2020 winners Liverpool on matchday three.

Ten Hag has made a few signings this summer, but clearly he needs replenishments in multiple positions before the transfer window closes. Meanwhile, Manchester United have announced the signing of holding midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The likes of Antony, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergino Dest are some of the names currently being linked with an Old Trafford switch, considering the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav