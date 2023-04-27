"At least put up a bloody fight" - Piers Morgan slams 'spineless' Arsenal's embarrassing capitulation against Manchester City

British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan launched an attack on the Gunners on Twitter as they lost 4-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 27).

Mikel Arteta and Co. visited the Etihad Stadium on the back of a three-game winless run. They slipped up in the title race after being held to draws against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Arsenal as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday (April 27). Kevin De Bruyne (twice), Erling Haaland and John Stones netted for the Cityzens, while Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Although the Gunners remain atop the Premier League with 75 points, they risk losing their lead to Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City are only two points behind the table-toppers and have two games in hand.

What seemed to be a joyful season is slowly turning out to be a nightmare for Arsenal. Morgan was among the fans who could not bear the team's capitulation against Manchester City

"This is making me sicker than Monday’s dodgy sushi," Morgan tweeted at half-time with City leading 2-0.

The British broadcaster labeled the Gunners embarrassing after they went three goals behind:

"We’re just giving this away. The ball, the match, the Premier League. Embarrassing capitulation by Arsenal. So disappointing."

Morgan continued his social media rant by slamming the north London giants for failing to compete with the Cityzens:

"At least put up a bloody fight, Arsenal. I don’t mind losing to a better team, which City clearly are, but I do mind losing so spinelessly."

He concluded:

"FFS. What a shambles," Morgan tweeted at full-time. "When I was vomiting violently into a toilet bowl at 2 am on Tuesday, I never imagined that would be only the second most sickening experience of my week."

Morgan went on to hail Guardiola as the best manager in the world and also got into a spat with a Manchester United fan.

Arsenal's run-in tougher than Manchester City's

The Gunners will hope to end their four-game winless run when they host Chelsea at home in the Premier League on Tuesday (May 2). They will then face top-four contenders Newcastle United at St. James' Park on May 7. They play Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last three games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have home games against West Ham, Leeds United and Chelsea coming up. They also lock horns with Fulham, Everton and Brighton in the coming weeks.

