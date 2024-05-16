"At least that’s a plus" - Roy Keane delighted with Manchester United star leaving this summer

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is glad Red Devils attacker Anthony Martial is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has barely featured in Erik ten Hag's team this year, and the player's contract is up in the summer. He's made just 19 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging two goals and one assist.

Martial came to the club in the summer of 2015 but has never been able to establish his place as a sure-shot starter. Overall, he's made 317 appearances across competitions for the Manchester outfit, bagging 90 goals and 47 assists.

Discussing the striker on Sky Sports, Keane said (via The Boot Room):

"At least his contract's up. At least that's a plus. You go listen, off you go but again, it won't be easy."

However, with Martial missing, Manchester United will certainly have to bring in striking reinforcements. Currently, Rasmus Hojlund leads the line for the Red Devils but has failed to live to expectations.

Overall, the Denmark international has appeared in 29 Premier League matches, bagging nine goals and two assists. As a result, the Red Devils have been linked with other number nines around Europe such as the likes of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (via The Week).

Gary Neville believes Manchester United must buy new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the Red Devils mustn't see Rasmud Hojlund as their primary option in the striker's department. Rather, the former defender claims that the 21-year-old needs another forward to learn from.

With Hojlund unable to provide sufficient goals up front, Erik ten Hag's team have netted the fewest among the top nine Premier League teams. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said:

"The problem for Man United is every player who's signed up to play front has struggled. It's difficult for young players. I hope they can sign another striker to support him (Rasmus Hojlund), to be a partner for him, to mentor him, so he can learn from them."

Should Manchester United target Ollie Watkins come to Old Trafford, he would most certainly be the first choice in the role. This season, the Englishman has scored 19 goals and assisted 13 in 36 league matches for Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old striker could also be the perfect player from whom Hojlund can learn a trick or two.