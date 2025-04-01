“At Madrid, you always have an extra responsibility” - Asier Illarramendi on why he struggled at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi has opened up on his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Real Sociedad before breaking into the first team in 2010.

Ad

Illarramendi caught the eye with the senior team and subsequently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos signed him in the summer of 2013 for a reported fee of £34 million.

However, the Spaniard struggled to live up to expectations in his two seasons with Real Madrid. He registered three goals and one assist from 90 games before returning to the Reale Arena in a reported £12.5m deal.

Speaking recently to AS, as cited by Madrid Universal, Illarramendi acknowledged that he wasn't at his best for Los Blancos.

Ad

Trending

“I was only 23 years old. It was the first time I had left home, and at Madrid, you always have an extra responsibility,” said Illarramendi.

He continued:

“There are a lot of eyes on you. The club has fans all over the world and a huge impact. I didn’t give my best performance.”

Illarramendi, though, enjoyed tremendous success in his two stints with Real Madrid. He lifted the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his debut campaign, before going on to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

The 35-year-old also won the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad in the 2019-20 season.

Are Real Madrid eyeing another Real Sociedad midfielder?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are planning a move for Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to MARCA. However, the report adds that the Spanish midfielder will snub a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favor of joining Arsenal.

Ad

Zubimendi was wanted by Liverpool last summer but ended up staying at Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old is all set to take the next step in his career this year and Los Blancos are apparently eyeing him with interest.

The LaLiga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who hung up his boots last summer. Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

The Croatian will turn 40 this September and Real Madrid are apparently planning to bring in Zubimendi to strengthen the midfield. However, it appears that Zubimendi has already decided to move to the Emirates Stadium instead.

The transfer is likely to cost €60 million, and unless Los Blancos make a late push, the Spaniard is all set to join Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback