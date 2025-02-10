"At the moment, we didn’t decide anything" - Enzo Maresca hints at new role for Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has hinted at a new role for star midfielder Cole Palmer amid a spate of injuries to his strikers. The Blues lost both Nicolas Jackson and teenager Marc Guiu in their league win over West Ham United on Monday (February 3).

Maresca was left without his two recognized centre-forwards for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion, which his side went on to lose 2-1. The coach turned to Christopher Nkunku to feature as the striker but he hinted at a possibly different approach before the game.

"Christo has played already as a nine. I had Cole playing as a nine in the past [in Man City’s youth set-up]. We can find some different solutions. At the moment, we didn’t decide anything because we are still waiting for Nico...," Maresca said (via football.london).

Cole Palmer looked to have scored his 15th goal of the season for the Blues but it was later credited as an own goal by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen. The 22-year-old has shown his prolific nature in front of goal several times throughout his Chelsea career and may be deployed as a striker in the coming weeks, even.

Palmer is no stranger to playing as a striker, as Maresca pointed out ahead of the Brighton game. In addition to his experience in the academy, the youngster filled in under Mauricio Pochettino while Jackson was away at the AFCON last January.

Spain U-19 star Guiu is expected to be out for a number of weeks with a leg abductor injury while Jackson remains doubtful in the short-term. With both injuries having come up on transfer deadline day, Chelsea had no time to react and make any signings in the aftermath.

Pundit tears into Chelsea star after disappointing display against Brighton

Pundit Craig Burley has called out Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku for his performance in their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The France international got the nod to start in the game but failed to have an impact as his side crashed out of the competition.

Nkunku struggled to lead the line for Enzo Maresca's side as he played without a focal point up top. Speaking via ESPN, Burley referred to the 27-year-old as a complete waste of money as the Blues lacked cutting edge in attack.

“There was no cutting edge to the game. [Cole] Palmer has stopped influencing games like he was. Nkunku up front, I mean what a total waste of money he’s been, and on top of that they are looking a bit fragile at the back.”

Christopher Nkunku failed to attempt any shots throughout the 90-minute span of the game at the Amex Stadium and had just one pass into the final third all game. He also touched the ball only 33 times and had just one touch in the Brighton penalty area.

