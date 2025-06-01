"At this moment, I would choose him" - Romario names Barcelona star as his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Barcelona legend Romario has picked Raphinha as his favorite for this year's Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian forward has been in red-hot form for the Catalans this season, registering 34 goals and 25 assists from 57 games across competitions.

Raphinha is a vital cog in Hansi Flick's team and played a starring role in their domestic treble-winning season. His efforts have also sparked talk of a first Ballon d'Or win this year.

The coveted award was won by Manchester City's Rodri in 2024, but the competition is severe this year. Raphinha's Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal, who won the Kopa Trophy last year, is also among the candidates for the award.

Mohamed Salah is in the mix as well after a stellar campaign with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele's position has also strengthened after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League. He has won a quadruple with PSG this season.

However, speaking to ESPN UK, Romario stated that Raphinha's importance for club and country makes him the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or race.

"At this moment, I would choose, Raphinha. Because as I said, he's scored many goals. And these goals have been important goals, not only for his career, but for Barcelona, and also when he goes to the Brazil national team. For me, it would be Raphinha, because he is also Brazilian," said Romario.

Raphinha recently signed a new deal at Camp Nou until 2028.

Who is the last Barcelona player to win the Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the last Barcelona player to have won the Ballon d'Or, in 2019. The Argentine won the coveted award six times during his stay at Camp Nou, and a record eight times in total.

La Pulga's first win came in 2009, and he would go on a winning streak until 2012, a record of four consecutive wins that stands to this day. Messi next won the top prize in 2015, before lifting it again four years later.

The diminutive magician left Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 following the expiry of his contract. He went on to join PSG before winning his seventh Ballon d'Or later that year.

After two seasons in Ligue 1, where he won the league twice, Messi left the Parc des Princes as a free agent in 2023 to move to Inter Miami. The Argentine was recognized as the best player in the world for the eighth time later in 2023. The last Barcelona player to win the coveted prize before Lionel Messi was Ronaldinho.

