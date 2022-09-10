“At the moment, Liverpool are not doing that” – Graeme Souness identifies the reason why Jurgen Klopp and company are ‘a mile off the team we have known them to be'

Graeme Souness has analyzed the reasons behind Liverpool's underwhelming start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made a poor start to their season both domestically and in Europe.

The Reds find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The Merseyside club have won just two of their six Premier League games so far while their Champions League campaign has also started with a humbling 4-1 defeat against Napoli.

Graeme Souness, who won five league titles and three European Cups during his time at Anfield, has offered his thoughts on the Reds' ongoing struggles.

Souness has insisted that Klopp's side have not shown enough energy and willingness on the pitch this season to get to the ball first.

The Scotsman has also hit out at Mohamed Salah, who has not been the same since signing a new lucrative deal in the summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool haven't been the same without Sadio Mane Liverpool haven't been the same without Sadio Mane 😟 https://t.co/N8QFAn3dTM

Souness wrote in his column for The Daily Mail:

“The one non-negotiable part of winning football matches is being first to the ball. At the moment, Liverpool are not doing that. And that’s why they are a mile off the team we have known them to be in Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club. Liverpool just don’t seem to have the same energy.”

He added:

“I’ve certainly not been seeing the same Salah. He has signed the big contract he wanted and I really hope we are not seeing him getting semi into his armchair because of that.”

Souness has also claimed that the Merseyside club are in dire need of a midfielder like Georginio Wijnaldum who had the perfect combination of industry and creativity. He added:

“I do think there is room in that midfield for another high-intensity workaholic who can also deliver a cute pass. Go back to Liverpool’s best midfield of three or four years ago. You had Gini Wijnaldum. Workaholic. James Milner. Workaholic. Jordan Henderson. Workaholic"

He further noted:

"It’s certainly my view Liverpool need another battle-hardened, experienced midfielder at the core of their team, to pick the pass and capitalise on the movement of the strikers.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be worried man right now

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of reasons to be concerned with nothing going his way this campaign.

Liverpool have been shambolic as a team so far this campaign and some of the biggest names at the club have not been at their best.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 3 assists in his last 29 games for Liverpool.



His body language was not good at all tonight either. Are you worried about his form? Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 3 assists in his last 29 games for Liverpool.His body language was not good at all tonight either. Are you worried about his form? https://t.co/dm3YHH4YOA

Players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have all struggled so far.

Klopp needs to address a lot of areas and probably come up with some changes in his tactics if he has to make the Reds turn around such a difficult start.

