“At the moment he is not training” - Pochettino confirms Chelsea forward will miss EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Middlesbrough

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea will be without Christopher Nkunku for their Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, January 9. The manager added that the new injury is not related to his knee issue but it is important to use him wisely.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Pochettino claimed that the Frenchman could be in line to face Fulham on Saturday but will miss the match against the Championship side. He added that the former RB Leipzig forward is not training but is not out because of a big issue:

"It's not related to his old injury, it's a different problem. An issue in his hip, we are cautious with him because it is six months from his injury, and few games. He won't be involved tomorrow, we will see for Saturday. Hope it is not a long period. At the moment he is not training, he is doing recovery. Not a big issue."

Nkunku was out for the majority of the season so far and made his return to the pitch last month. He scored on his debut in the 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton but was not in the squad for Chelsea's 4-0 FA Cup victory against Preston North End.

Mauricio Pochettino happy with Chelsea squad

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he was in talks with the owners and the sporting directors regarding the transfer window. He added that he is "very positive and happy" with the squad and is not looking to add strikers despite the injury to Nkunku as they trust Armando Broja.

He said:

"We are assessing the squad like always. We had a conversation with the owners and sporting directors today and yesterday. I am so happy because we have Broja, we have different players that can play in the striker position and we need our second line players to help the team score goals and win games. I am very positive and happy with the squad. If something appears, we will announce."

When quizzed about the relationship with the owners and directors, the Chelsea manager said:

"Really good. We keep a good relationship and I think everything is very well. Conversations, normal conversations that we need to have and if something appears we will say."

Chelsea are also without Nicolas Jackson as the striker is on international duty. He is getting ready to represent Senegal in the AFCON, where they first face Gambia on January 8.