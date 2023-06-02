“At one point I felt like I was with a dead body” – When Argentine model made controversial claim on s*x with Lionel Messi

Argentine model Xoana Gonzalez claimed in 2011 that she had intimate relations with PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

She then opened up about her experience with the World Cup winner five years later, sharing explosive and controversial details.

B/R Football @brfootball



No football player has more career trophies than his 43. Lionel Messi adds 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 to the collectionNo football player has more career trophies than his 43. Lionel Messi adds 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 to the collection 🐐No football player has more career trophies than his 43. https://t.co/UAEY73qrky

Gonzalez criticized Lionel Messi for his performance on the night, claiming that he was very shy. The Argentine model said on Peruvian TV in 2016 (as quoted by The Sun):

"It was many years ago. In truth he was very young. But he knew what he was doing, was not minor, that was the important thing. His security told me 'got someone you want to know'. I was curious to see who it was, and froze when I saw it was my idol Messi."

She added:

"I said that he is the wimp, though, because he sent his security to get me. There I noticed that he is very shy."

"We talked about music and cannot remember if he told me he had a girlfriend or not. After a while we went to his apartment in Puerto Madero."

Gonzalez concluded on her time with Lionel Messi:

"When one plays across the whole pitch you expect someone to return the favour. I wanted him to show me more than that. At one point I felt like I was with a dead body."

Meanwhile, the Argentine international has been in exceptional form this campaign. Messi scored seven goals and registered three assists en route to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has also scored 21 goals and laid on 20 assists across competitions with PSG, helping the club lift the French Super Cup and the Ligue 1 titles.

"He has 100% my OK to join us" - Barcelona boss Xavi makes huge claim about Lionel Messi's future

Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed that Lionel Messi will decide his next destination in the upcoming week. The Spaniard has confirmed that he has sanctioned the signing of the Argentine superstar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Xavi: "Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us".



"He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system", tells Mundo Deportivo. #FCB Xavi: "Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us"."He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system", tells Mundo Deportivo. 🚨 Xavi: "Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us"."He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system", tells Mundo Deportivo. 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/jG75oAXVSn

Messi left his boyhood club in the summer of 2021 in one of the most high-profile free transfers of all time to join PSG. The Argentine has been touted with a return to Catalonia ever since.

Messi is set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer with the expiration of his contract. While his future remains uncertain, Xavi has made some huge claims about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Spanish boss told Mundo Deportivo (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us. He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system"

Messi has also been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Poll : 0 votes