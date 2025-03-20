"At this point Deschamps is just a hater" - Fans react as France star left out of XI for Nations League clash against Croatia

France fans online were left surprised by the exclusion of Eduardo Camavinga from their starting XI to face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg. The game is set to take place at the Poljud Stadium on Thursday, March 20.

Ad

Didier Deschamps' XI for France features Mike Maignan as the goalkeeper. Lucas Digne, William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, and Jules Kounde form the backline. Adrien Rabion, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Matteo Guendouzi are the midfield trio. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Randall Kolo Muani start up front.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Les Bleus' starting XI, with many expressing disappointment about Eduardo Camavinga being on the bench. One fan wrote:

"At This Point Deschamps is just a Camavinga hater."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Guendouzi over Camavinga?," another user questioned.

"How the f**k Rabiot and Guendouzi starting ahead of Cammavinga in Big 2025 ??," a netizen jibed.

"Deschamps picks Guendouzi and Rabiot in big 2025 when he literally has Camavinga, Zaire-emery and Doué," another fan opined.

"How the hell did deschamps scam a world cup man , this guy is playing rabiot & guendouzi over camavinga & zaire-emery," another user chimed in.

Ad

"Rabiot def has some private videos of deschamps because ain't no way this is playing him in 2025," a fan joked.

"Camavinga can't even start in a midfield with Rabiot and Guendouzi," a netizen remarked.

"I have never had any problem with criticism" - Kylian Mbappe makes feelings clear about past mistakes as he returns to the France national team

Kylian Mbappe - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Croatia in the Nations League, France captain Kylian Mbappe spoke about his past mistakes with the team. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I am lucid enough to know what I do well and what I don't do well. I know people were not happy with what I was doing on and off the field, and I wasn't doing them well. I have no problem questioning myself. I have never had any problem with criticism when it is deserved and well-argued."

Ad

The game against Croatia marks Mbappe's first start for Les Bleus since the 3-1 loss to Italy in the Nations League in September 2024. In the six-month hiatus, coach Didier Deschamps left the French superstar out of the squad amid his difficult form for Real Madrid.

However, Kylian Mbappe appears to have found his mojo with Los Blancos and is all set to captain the France national team once again.

"I am feeling good, I feel happy to play football. I am happy to be here to help the [France] team," Mbappe said during the conference.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe is the third-highest goalscorer for the French men's national team with 48 goals in 86 caps. He is only surpassed by Olivier Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals).

However, the Frenchman has been struggling in front of the net for the national team lately, having scored only twice in his last 12 international fixtures. It remains to be seen whether he can prove his naysayers wrong in the ongoing international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback