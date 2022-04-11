"At some point there are no words"- Thomas Tuchel suggests Chelsea star must learn to live with pressure of playing for a 'top club'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was delighted with striker Timo Werner's performance in the club's victory over Southampton on Sunday. Werner bagged a brace against Southampton and helpedthe Blues claim a 6-0 victory.

The German tactician hopes the former RB Leipzig star will be able to build on his display against the Saints.

Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020 in a deal worth £47.7 million. He endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 12 goals in 50 appearances.

The 26-year-old has been unable to adapt to the speed and physicality of the English game. He had scored just one goal in fifteen Premier League appearances prior to the game against Ralph Hasenhuttle's side.

The Chelsea star arguably should have scored more as he hit the woodwork thrice and missed a couple more chances. Tuchel, however, was pleased that the striker was able to make use of his opportunity.

"He looked confident today, he took the chance he got. There were a lot of things made for him and his style of play and it suited him very good. He took the chance and he made his point and could have scored more, but of course these are the kind of performances that strikers need and we need from the strikers. It's a give and take," Tuchel said as per the club's official website.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager also provided an insight into what he expects from the forward.

"At some point there are no words, you have to help yourself. You sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for a top club, you have to live up to it and you have to accept the pressure that comes with it and you have to help yourself," he said.

Werner was an unused substitute in the Premier League giants' 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals last week.

He could have a role to play against Los Blancos in the second leg at the Bernabeu this week as he will be high on confidence after the Southampton encounter.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in four Champions League games this season.

Romelu Lukaku's potential departure could result in Timo Werner staying at Chelsea

According to ESPN, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in providing Timo Werner with an escape route from Stamford Bridge. The striker has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Blues and is believed to be reconsidering his future with the club.

The Chelsea star could, however, opt to stay at the club if he enjoys a strong finish to the 2021-22 campaign and if Romelu Lukaku leaves this summer. The Belgian striker joined Tuchel's side from Inter Milan for £97.5 million last summer. He was expected to lead the reigning Champions League winners to a Premier League title this season.

However, the 28-year-old has endured a torrid season thus far. He has scored just five goals in 20 league appearances. According to Football Insider, Lukaku is keen to leave the Blues this summer.

