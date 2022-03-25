“At PSG, the problem does not come from a single person” – Hugo Lloris defends Mauricio Pochettino despite early Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has defended Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino following the side's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The fallout from PSG's capitulation to Real Madrid in the last-16 of the UCL has been huge, with the futures of many key members of the club under scrutiny. This includes Pochettino, who is being linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes as a result of the disappointing defeat. The Argentine has been linked with the Manchester United job this summer.

Many have criticized the manager's performances this season, with PSG exiting both the Champions League and the Coupe de France. But Lloris has moved to defend his former Spurs manager. He told reporters (via PSGTalk):

“It’s hard for me to be objective about my relationship with Mauricio. Obviously, at PSG, the problem does not come from a single person. Afterward, it’s the very high level; that’s how it is, but what saddens me is that PSG is above the Real for 150 minutes out of 180.”

The Ligue 1 leaders had dominated a large portion of the Champions League tie and took a 1-0 lead to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos produced an inspired 3-1 comeback, with Karim Benzema's hat-trick breaking Parisian hearts in the second leg.

Is Mauricio Pochettino heading out of PSG after his team exit the Champions League?

Pochettinio (left) may be heading towards the Parc des Princes exit door.

The Argentinian took over at the Parc des Princes in January of 2021. He was seen as a coach who would bring a refreshing and attacking-style approach to the club. However, the problems were clear from the get-go

Pochettino likes control over the club's structure and having to work under director Leonardo was always going to be a recipe for disaster.

According to L'Equipe, despite rumors of a move to Manchester United, Pochettino wanted to remain in Paris. However, this is under the condition that he has more control at the club.

Meanwhile, United are interviewing potential candidates for the managerial role at Old Trafford. If the French outfit affords Pochettino the opportunity to speak to the Red Devils, it could be a clear indicator they are willing to depart with their coach.

They may, therefore, be inclined to have United try and buy out the Argentinian's contract with the club. This is because sacking the former Southampton manager will cost around €20 million per L'Equipe (via Get Football France News).

